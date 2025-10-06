Listen Live
Local

We're Painting Atlanta Purple

We’re Painting Atlanta Purple

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wouldn’t Atlanta be pretty purple? We think so! So, we’ve partnered with The Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction and the Alma Domestic Violence foundation to #PaintAtlantaPurple – and you can join us! Show your support for Domestic Violence survivors by switching out your regular light bulbs for purple light bulbs and help us shine a purple light on the city. This small act can show Domestic Violence survivors that you stand in solidarity with them and with a flip of the switch – they will know they are not alone. Whether it is your home porch lights, flood lights, or the lights at your place of business – show your support by going purple and using the hash tag #PaintAtlantaPurple on social media.

We’re Painting Atlanta Purple  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli

Bad Bunny Pokes Fun At Far-Right Media In 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Hip-Hop Wired
WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

POTC THE FAMILY OF RICH HOME QUAN INTERVIEW GRAPHIC
26:52
Posted On The Corner

Atlanta Celebrates Rich Homie Quan’s Legacy with Charity Softball Game

Entertainment

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Sundae 9.21.2025
11 Items
Entertainment

DJ Misses, Su Solo, & Lore’l Bring The Vibes For SUNDAE @ High Society

Rally Held At Pennsylvania State Capitol To Urge Governor To Open Up Lockdown Orders
21 Items
Entertainment

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close