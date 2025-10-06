We're Painting Atlanta Purple
We’re Painting Atlanta Purple
Wouldn’t Atlanta be pretty purple? We think so! So, we’ve partnered with The Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction and the Alma Domestic Violence foundation to #PaintAtlantaPurple – and you can join us! Show your support for Domestic Violence survivors by switching out your regular light bulbs for purple light bulbs and help us shine a purple light on the city. This small act can show Domestic Violence survivors that you stand in solidarity with them and with a flip of the switch – they will know they are not alone. Whether it is your home porch lights, flood lights, or the lights at your place of business – show your support by going purple and using the hash tag #PaintAtlantaPurple on social media.
We’re Painting Atlanta Purple was originally published on majicatl.com