We’re Painting Atlanta Purple

Wouldn’t Atlanta be pretty purple? We think so! So, we’ve partnered with The Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction and the Alma Domestic Violence foundation to #PaintAtlantaPurple – and you can join us! Show your support for Domestic Violence survivors by switching out your regular light bulbs for purple light bulbs and help us shine a purple light on the city. This small act can show Domestic Violence survivors that you stand in solidarity with them and with a flip of the switch – they will know they are not alone. Whether it is your home porch lights, flood lights, or the lights at your place of business – show your support by going purple and using the hash tag #PaintAtlantaPurple on social media.

