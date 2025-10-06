Listen Live
Entertainment

Elevating the Game: Lil Rel’s Impact on Black Culture

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lil Rel The Morning Hustle Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Lil Rel Howery recently slid through The Morning Hustle and dropped gems on his incredible journey, from his Chicago roots to becoming a Hollywood power player. He’s in his “boss season,” making calculated moves that are all about uplifting the culture and creating opportunities.

Rel got real about why he started the “What’s Funny Comedy Festival” in Chicago. He saw Black and brown comedians getting the short end of the stick at other festivals and decided to create a space where they could be the main event. It’s more than just laughs; it’s about building a Black Hollywood in his hometown and ensuring the funniest voices are front and center. This year, he’s leveling up by bringing in more producers and casting directors to open doors for new talent.

His hustle doesn’t stop with comedy. Rel is stepping firmly into his directing bag, a move inspired by advice from the one and only Ava DuVernay. He recently directed a pilot for his 15-year-old mentee and is set to release Haunted Heist, a horror-comedy he directed and stars in. He’s also an executive producer and starring in the holiday film Unexpected Christmas alongside Tabitha Brown.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

On the personal side, Rel shared the hilarious and chaotic story of proposing to his fiancée during a Beyoncé concert, a favor he cashed in from Jay-Z and Ms. Tina Knowles. He spoke candidly about blending their families, emphasizing the importance of building individual relationships with each of his and his fiancée’s children. Rel also touched on the intensity of method acting for his role as a homeless veteran in the upcoming film The Bench, a part so demanding it took prayer to shake off the character’s depression.

From stand-up stages to the director’s chair, Lil Rel is proving that his career is about intentional, impactful moves that celebrate and elevate Black culture.

Elevating the Game: Lil Rel’s Impact on Black Culture  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli

Bad Bunny Pokes Fun At Far-Right Media In 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Hip-Hop Wired
WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

POTC THE FAMILY OF RICH HOME QUAN INTERVIEW GRAPHIC
26:52
Posted On The Corner

Atlanta Celebrates Rich Homie Quan’s Legacy with Charity Softball Game

Entertainment

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Sundae 9.21.2025
11 Items
Entertainment

DJ Misses, Su Solo, & Lore’l Bring The Vibes For SUNDAE @ High Society

Rally Held At Pennsylvania State Capitol To Urge Governor To Open Up Lockdown Orders
21 Items
Entertainment

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close