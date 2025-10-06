Listen Live
Travis Scott & Kendrick Now Have The Highest Certified Rap Song

Travis Scott & Kendrick Lamar Surpass Drake With 'Goosebumps' As The Highest Certified Rap Song

Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar make history together, “big stepping” over a familiar face.

Published on October 6, 2025

Drake fans, close your eyes for this one. Travis Scott’s 2016 turn-up anthem, “Goosebumps” has now become the highest certified rap song ever. What makes this even more interesting is who they surpassed in the process of making history. Drake’s “God’s Plan” held that spot as the highest certified rap song for about two years (October 30, 2023).

What makes this even sweeter is the ongoing beef Drake has had with both Trav & Kendrick. Of course, the biggest news last year was the back-and-forth between the West Coast MC and the 6 God. Which came to a brutal ending when Kenny dropped a bombshell of a diss track with “Not Like Us”. Putting the cherry on top, performing it at the Super Bowl halftime show. Drizzy fans even felt the second-hand embarrassment when Kendrick performed the diss track on one of the biggest stages.

Now the La Flame beef is a bit different; it’s personal. Drake was rumored to have had a falling out with the Houston rapper after a video resurfaced of him begging Future and Metro Boomin to preview “Like That” at a festival. In retrospect, that was the song that ignited the beef, where Kendrick made it clear there is no big 3: “It’s just big me”. The OVO rapper seemed to have felt a way about his former friends showing support for Kendrick.

9 years later, “Goosebumps” is on top as the highest certified rap song.

In other news, a leaked photo recently surfaced of what would have been Travis Scott’s stage set for his Egypt show. The photo shows tall trucks lined up against each other and their tires moving, creating sand to create a mist in the air. Unfortunately, the show never ended up happening due to the Egyptian Government vetoing Trav’s show license.

