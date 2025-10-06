New businesses coming to West Georgia
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Heflin, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, and Villa Rica.
Dallas, Douglasville, Griffin, Hiram, and Oxford, AL are outside our coverage area, please scroll all the way down the page to view a few openings from that region.
Everything below is currently either under construction or opening soon. Items from the list are deleted once notified they are operating/open/on hold. Have a business news tip? Email it to jonathan@thecitymenus.com
We have also removed stale projects off the list, such as HTEO and Slim Chickens, Outback and First Watch for Newnan have been canceled. The Outlet Mall for Newnan was removed due to the developer’s sudden passing in Oct of 2024, the project no longer appears online. Maple Street Biscuit Company has been removed due to many restaurant closures.
To see an unfortunate list of business closings, click here.
To see our rumor squashing link, click here.
Bowdon
Rustic Roots Grill
The Wisteria Room
Bremen / Buchanan
Marathon Gas
Carrollton
Charred Oak Kitchen + Bar (Now Hiring)
Chick-fil-A (Construction started)
Dixie Street Gift Shop
Dunkin (DriveThru windows in)
Eye Carrollton (former Merle Norman)
Hays Mill Road
HOTWORX
Hyundai ALM
Kick Off Wings (former Pizza Hut)
La Finca (Build out started)
Mavis Tire (Lowe’s Parking Lot)
Northside Drive @ GA 113
O’Reilly Auto Parts
Take 5 Carrollton
ThunderZone
Whataburger (Construction Starting Soon)
Franklin
Citgo Centralhatchee
Grantville/Hogansville
404 Level Up Arcade
LaGrange
ImmunoTek
Studio Res by Marriott
Taco Express
Zaxby’s
Newnan
BP Lora Smith
Burlington
Chipotle
Discount Tire
Fifth Third Bank Fischer Marketplace
Fifth Third Bank Thomas Crossroads
Fifth Third Bank Newnan Crossing Blvd
J. Christophers
Hilton Garden Inn
Mills Automotive Subaru
Pamir Market
Pine Road
PONKO Chicken
Popeyes
Poplar Road Fuel
Poplar Road Development
Raising Cane’s
Sprouts
Taco Bell Arbor Springs
Taco Mama
VW of Newnan
Waffle House
Waffle House
Wendy’s at Arbor Springs Plaza
Peachtree City
Bicicletta
Biscuit Belly
J. Alexander’s
Trader Joe’s (Now Hiring)
The Wine Bar (312 Willowbend Rd.)
Sargent
Dollar General Market
Senoia
404 Celsius
Big Peach Car Wash
Fifth Third Bank
First Peoples Bank
Tractor Supply (No pending start date yet)
Sharpsburg
Atlanta Brick Co.
La Parrilla (Construction Started)
Parlor Doughnuts
Tallapoosa
Nothing to report
Temple
QT
Villa Rica
Agnes Caribbean Cuisine
Land near Goodwill (Under Contract)
PITA
Teriyaki Madness
Tidal Wave Car Wash
Tractor Supply
Whitesburg
Storage Units
New businesses coming to West Georgia was originally published on majicatl.com