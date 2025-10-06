New businesses coming to West Georgia

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Heflin, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, and Villa Rica.

Dallas, Douglasville, Griffin, Hiram, and Oxford, AL are outside our coverage area, please scroll all the way down the page to view a few openings from that region.

Everything below is currently either under construction or opening soon. Items from the list are deleted once notified they are operating/open/on hold. Have a business news tip? Email it to jonathan@thecitymenus.com

We have also removed stale projects off the list, such as HTEO and Slim Chickens, Outback and First Watch for Newnan have been canceled. The Outlet Mall for Newnan was removed due to the developer’s sudden passing in Oct of 2024, the project no longer appears online. Maple Street Biscuit Company has been removed due to many restaurant closures.

To see an unfortunate list of business closings, click here.

To see our rumor squashing link, click here.

Bowdon

Rustic Roots Grill

The Wisteria Room

Bremen / Buchanan

Marathon Gas

Carrollton

Charred Oak Kitchen + Bar (Now Hiring)

Chick-fil-A (Construction started)

Dixie Street Gift Shop

Dunkin (DriveThru windows in)

Eye Carrollton (former Merle Norman)

Hays Mill Road

HOTWORX

Hyundai ALM

Kick Off Wings (former Pizza Hut)

La Finca (Build out started)

Mavis Tire (Lowe’s Parking Lot)

Northside Drive @ GA 113

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Take 5 Carrollton

ThunderZone

Whataburger (Construction Starting Soon)

Franklin

Citgo Centralhatchee

Grantville/Hogansville

404 Level Up Arcade

LaGrange

ImmunoTek

Studio Res by Marriott

Taco Express

Zaxby’s



Newnan

BP Lora Smith

Burlington

Chipotle

Discount Tire

Fifth Third Bank Fischer Marketplace

Fifth Third Bank Thomas Crossroads

Fifth Third Bank Newnan Crossing Blvd

J. Christophers

Hilton Garden Inn

Mills Automotive Subaru

Pamir Market

Pine Road

PONKO Chicken

Popeyes

Poplar Road Fuel

Poplar Road Development

Raising Cane’s

Sprouts

Taco Bell Arbor Springs

Taco Mama

VW of Newnan

Waffle House

Waffle House

Wendy’s at Arbor Springs Plaza

Peachtree City

Bicicletta

Biscuit Belly

J. Alexander’s

Trader Joe’s (Now Hiring)

The Wine Bar (312 Willowbend Rd.)

Sargent

Dollar General Market

Senoia

404 Celsius

Big Peach Car Wash

Fifth Third Bank

First Peoples Bank

Tractor Supply (No pending start date yet)

Sharpsburg

Atlanta Brick Co.

La Parrilla (Construction Started)

Parlor Doughnuts

Tallapoosa

Nothing to report

Temple

QT

Villa Rica

Agnes Caribbean Cuisine

Land near Goodwill (Under Contract)

PITA

Teriyaki Madness

Tidal Wave Car Wash

Tractor Supply

Waco

Construction at I-20

Whitesburg

Storage Units

New businesses coming to West Georgia was originally published on majicatl.com