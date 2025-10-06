Listen Live
New businesses coming to West Georgia

West Georgia set to welcome a wave of new commercial ventures.

Published on October 6, 2025

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Heflin, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, and Villa Rica.

Dallas, Douglasville, Griffin, Hiram, and Oxford, AL are outside our coverage area, please scroll all the way down the page to view a few openings from that region.

Everything below is currently either under construction or opening soon. Items from the list are deleted once notified they are operating/open/on hold. Have a business news tip? Email it to jonathan@thecitymenus.com

We have also removed stale projects off the list, such as HTEO and Slim ChickensOutback and First Watch for Newnan have been canceled. The Outlet Mall for Newnan was removed due to the developer’s sudden passing in Oct of 2024, the project no longer appears online. Maple Street Biscuit Company has been removed due to many restaurant closures.

To see an unfortunate list of business closings, click here.

To see our rumor squashing link, click here.

Bowdon
Rustic Roots Grill
The Wisteria Room

Bremen / Buchanan
Marathon Gas

Carrollton
Charred Oak Kitchen + Bar (Now Hiring)
Chick-fil-A (Construction started)
Dixie Street Gift Shop
Dunkin (DriveThru windows in)
Eye Carrollton (former Merle Norman)
Hays Mill Road
HOTWORX
Hyundai ALM
Kick Off Wings (former Pizza Hut)
La Finca (Build out started)
Mavis Tire (Lowe’s Parking Lot)
Northside Drive @ GA 113
O’Reilly Auto Parts
Take 5 Carrollton
ThunderZone
Whataburger (Construction Starting Soon)

Franklin
Citgo Centralhatchee

Grantville/Hogansville
404 Level Up Arcade

LaGrange
ImmunoTek
Studio Res by Marriott
Taco Express
Zaxby’s

Newnan
BP Lora Smith
Burlington
Chipotle
Discount Tire
Fifth Third Bank Fischer Marketplace
Fifth Third Bank Thomas Crossroads
Fifth Third Bank Newnan Crossing Blvd
J. Christophers
Hilton Garden Inn
Mills Automotive Subaru
Pamir Market
Pine Road
PONKO Chicken
Popeyes
Poplar Road Fuel
Poplar Road Development
Raising Cane’s
Sprouts
Taco Bell Arbor Springs
Taco Mama
VW of Newnan
Waffle House
Waffle House
Wendy’s at Arbor Springs Plaza

Peachtree City
Bicicletta
Biscuit Belly
J. Alexander’s
Trader Joe’s (Now Hiring)
The Wine Bar (312 Willowbend Rd.)

Sargent
Dollar General Market

Senoia
404 Celsius
Big Peach Car Wash
Fifth Third Bank
First Peoples Bank
Tractor Supply (No pending start date yet)

Sharpsburg
Atlanta Brick Co.
La Parrilla (Construction Started)
Parlor Doughnuts

Tallapoosa
Nothing to report

Temple
QT

Villa Rica
Agnes Caribbean Cuisine
Land near Goodwill (Under Contract)
PITA
Teriyaki Madness
Tidal Wave Car Wash
Tractor Supply

Waco
Construction at I-20

Whitesburg
Storage Units

