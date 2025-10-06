Listen Live
Music

From Hustler to Hitmaker, The Evolution of Mike Clark Jr.

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

POTC Mark Clarke Jr. INTERVIEW GRAPHIC
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Mike Clark Jr. is breathing new life into Southern soul, and he’s doing it his way. In a recent sit-down on Posted on the Corner, the Macon, Georgia native got real about his journey, proving that his old-school sound is matched by a strong work ethic.

Clark’s musical roots run deep. Growing up listening to old-school classics with his dad, a former MC, and a mother who sings, music was always in his blood. This family influence shaped his unique sound, which blends R&B with the soulful traditions of his home state. Many fans are surprised to learn he’s so young, often assuming the mature voice behind the music belongs to an older artist. This surprise, however, has only drawn more supporters to his corner


 

His rise wasn’t overnight. Before his music took off, Clark was grinding hard, working at Applebee’s, McDonald’s, and security—sometimes all at once. His big break came unexpectedly through TikTok, where a short clip of his music went viral, proving his dad’s advice: “Be patient… when you don’t think nobody watching, they always watching.” This social media buzz helped him put a face to the music and connect with a wider audience.

READ MORE STORIES:

Now, Clark is building on that momentum. He’s excited about the remix of his track “Keep on Stepping” with Big Boogie, with a music video on the way. Beyond the studio, he’s focused on staying grounded and giving back. He recently received his own day in his hometown of Macon and in Gadsden, Alabama—honors that inspire him to pour back into the communities that support him.

For other young creatives trying to make their way, his advice is simple: stay consistent and don’t rush the process. From cutting grass at 12 to working multiple jobs, Mike Clark Jr.’s story is a testament to patience, prayer, and progress.

From Hustler to Hitmaker, The Evolution of Mike Clark Jr.  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli

Bad Bunny Pokes Fun At Far-Right Media In 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Hip-Hop Wired
WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

POTC THE FAMILY OF RICH HOME QUAN INTERVIEW GRAPHIC
26:52
Posted On The Corner

Atlanta Celebrates Rich Homie Quan’s Legacy with Charity Softball Game

Entertainment

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Sundae 9.21.2025
11 Items
Entertainment

DJ Misses, Su Solo, & Lore’l Bring The Vibes For SUNDAE @ High Society

Rally Held At Pennsylvania State Capitol To Urge Governor To Open Up Lockdown Orders
21 Items
Entertainment

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close