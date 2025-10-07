Source: Reach Media / other

Music mogul Jermaine Dupri is putting on for his city once again, this time with a new docuseries exploring a unique side of Atlanta’s culture. During a recent interview on The Morning Hustle, the legendary producer discussed his latest project, “Magic City: An American Fantasy,” and his long-standing commitment to showcasing the real Atlanta.

Dupri explained that his five-part docuseries on STARZ aims to go beyond the typical narratives about Atlanta. “I think this is just a light on our true culture in the city,” he stated, noting that conversations often focus on politics while ignoring the deep-rooted cultural elements, like the city’s famed strip clubs. Dupri sees these venues as more than just nightlife spots; they are a core part of the local scene. “It’s a culture of strip clubs. We got strip clubs on the corners out here like we got Waffle House.”

✕

Throughout his career, from being the “first rapper on Cribs” to defining an era of music, Dupri has never shied away from his lavish lifestyle. He views his spending as a reflection of his hard work and success. Now, he’s channeling that same energy into documenting a significant part of Atlanta’s adult entertainment world, presenting it as a legitimate and complex business.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

To create an authentic soundtrack for the documentary, Dupri assembled a who’s who of Atlanta artists, including Killer Mike, 2 Chainz, and Big Boi. He emphasized his hands-on approach, traveling to different cities to secure verses and letting artists know how serious he was about the project.

This docuseries isn’t just about the dancers; it’s a celebration of an often misunderstood aspect of Atlanta’s identity, curated by one of its most iconic figures.

From Music to Film: Jermaine Dupri’s Latest Atlanta Tribute was originally published on themorninghustle.com