TheRealmiss BabyDee: Texas Bama On Her Grind

Published on October 7, 2025

TheRealmiss BabyDee is “Posted on the Corner” giving us an inside look at her journey from Alabama to Texas and how her life and culture shaped her as an artist. Her new project, Texas Bama, is more than just music—it’s a vibe and a testament to her hustle.

Raised between Alabama and Texas, TheRealmiss BabyDee blends two worlds that are both authentically Southern but each with their own flavor. She explained that Texas Bama is her way of paying tribute to where she’s from and where she’s found a second home. The title stirred up some friendly debate, with Alabama fans wanting “Bama” first, but she trusted her instincts, knowing “Texas Bama” flows perfectly.


 

The project itself took time. Some tracks were recorded as early as two years ago, but she waited for the right moment to release the collection, building up anticipation among fans. Recording sessions were a mix of fun, hard work, and Don Julio Reposado. Sometimes she vibed out with her homegirls; other times she poured her realest thoughts into the mic alone. The track “Ketchup” shows exactly how personal some songs get.

Growing up, music was always around. Her first studio session was with her brother, and back then she just freestyled. Even her grandma got in on the fun—together, they created “Cool Shades,” a song she hopes to recreate. But it was her move to Texas and some challenging moments with her family that pushed her to put pen to paper and write raps with intent and meaning. At first, she resisted writing, but soon realized that structure brought her music to another level.

With Texas Bama, TheRealmiss BabyDee wants listeners to feel empowered. This is music that inspires you to hustle, have fun, and never let others kill your vibe. She’s manifesting big things for herself and her kids, hoping one of these tracks breaks through and changes their lives.

TheRealmiss BabyDee: Texas Bama On Her Grind

