Listen Live
Entertainment

NLE Choppa Responds To Child Neglect Allegations, Calling Cap

NLE Choppa is under criticism from his children’s mothers with accusations of his absence in their lives.

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Inside
Source: Variety / Getty

NLE Choppa is under criticism from his children’s mothers with accusations of his absence in their lives.

Despite the allegations that NLE is neglecting his fatherly responsibilities, he posts on social media that it’s cap. He and his mother responded by posting a different narrative, showcasing him and his children spending quality time together to prove his presence and bond with his children.  Choppa made a post stating, “Ne•Glect: (Verb) Fail To Care For Properly. (Noun) The State or Fact of Being Uncared For. Looks like neglect to me, PS: This toothbrush is designated ONLY for her hair!”. This caption was posted along with a video of him doing his daughter’s hair.

Although his posting clearly showcases support for his children, Choppa still faces backlash from the internet. Despite the ongoing chatter from social users, NLE proceeded to request full custody of his son ChoZen this past July.

The Shotta Flow rapper took Marissa Da’Nae to court, requesting primary custody of their shared son. This action would certainly ignite a custody battle between the two. Marissa would then proceed with revealing allegations of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse during their relationship in her filing in response to NLE’s request for full custody of their son, ChoZen.

According to Complex, multiple exes of NLE cited that he was neglectful and absent in his children’s lives. Marissa, the mother of 2-year-old son ChoZen, explains that Choppa made their son fast and did not feed their 1-year-old, indicating abuse and neglect, allegedly. The mother of NLE’s daughter mother Marissa, mentioned similar concerns with their child being forced to fast also.

Hopefully, this feud between NLE and the two baby mothers will take a turn for the better and align best for their children.

NLE Choppa Responds To Child Neglect Allegations, Calling Cap  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

"Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" Premiere - Arrivals

Meylssa Ford Speculated To Have Left 'The Joe Budden Podcast'

Hip-Hop Wired
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets In A Fight & Turns Japanese Club Upside Down

Hip-Hop Wired
Nike Hit By Supply Chain Shortages Struggles To Keep Up With Demand Ahead Of Holiday Season

CoolKicks LA Raided By Authorities In Los Angeles

Hip-Hop Wired
Damon Dash

Dame Dash Says Jay-Z "Doesn't Look Out For Nobody"

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

POTC THE FAMILY OF RICH HOME QUAN INTERVIEW GRAPHIC
26:52
Posted On The Corner

Atlanta Celebrates Rich Homie Quan’s Legacy with Charity Softball Game

Entertainment

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Rally Held At Pennsylvania State Capitol To Urge Governor To Open Up Lockdown Orders
21 Items
Entertainment

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

Entertainment

Trump Team Threatens To Deploy ICE To The Super Bowl In Response To Bad Bunny’s MAGA Backlash

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close