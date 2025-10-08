Listen Live
'Deb's House' Finale Clip: Cisco Talks To Amber's Mom

‘Deb’s House’ Finale Clip: Cisco Shares A Heartfelt Moment With Amber & Her Mom

Published on October 8, 2025

The time has come for Ms. Deb to crown her Deb’s House winner at the R&B Ball, and BOSSIP‘s got an exclusive clip!

Deb's House
Source: WE tv / ALLBLK

As previously reported, Deb’s House is bigger and bolder in season 2. Following its 2023 debut, which earned Deb Antney a Telly Award, Deb’s House returned Friday, August 22, on WEtv with higher stakes and a sharper focus: Finding R&B’s next breakout voice.

Deb's House
Source: ANDREI JACKAMETS / ALLBLK

Throughout the season, 10 aspiring vocalists, handpicked by Antney, moved into a luxury house, where they lived, trained and competed under her intense, experienced guidance. The women also took on weekly challenges, vocal boot camps and live performances testing their stamina, style, and star quality, with guidance from rapper Waka Flocka Flame, soulful songstress Keke Wyatt, and SWV’s Leanne “LeLee” Lyons.

Deb's House
Source: ANDREI JACKAMETS / ALLBLK

Deb’s House Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive finale clip, we see Cisco sharing a heartfelt moment with Amber. The singer’s mom won’t be at Amber’s final performance, but she’s bonding with Cisco on the phone about her daughter being on the spectrum.

“My son was born on the spectrum, and he didn’t actually speak till he was 5 or 6 years old,” shares Cisco about his own personal experience. “I never gave up on him.”

Deb's House
Source: Deb’s House / WE tv, ALLBLK

“I feel so bad that I didn’t figure it out sooner,” says Amber’s mom.

An emotional Cisco then asks the matriarch to lead them in prayer, and afterward, she praises Amber for being a “sweet, kind, soft-spoken, wonderful child.”

Deb's House
Source: Deb’s House / WE tv, ALLBLK
Deb's House
Source: Deb’s House / WE tv, ALLBLK

Take an exclusive look below.

We’re down to the final three, the judges are in place, and the stakes are higher than ever.

Deb's House
Source: Deb’s House / WE tv, ALLBLK

Who do YOU think will take the top spot on Deb’s House?

Episode 208 Description:

Deb is going to pick a winner at the prestigious R&B ball. The remaining vocalists rehearse with a live band in preparation of the big night. Will the stress get the better of these young competitiors? Which one of our three finalists will it be?

