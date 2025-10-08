Source: REACH Media / Reach Media Sybil Wilkes delivers the essential headlines in today’s “What You Need to Know,” keeping our community informed and empowered. Here’s a look at the top stories making an impact. ✕ Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What You Need to Know: October 8, 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Furloughed Federal Workers The financial security of furloughed federal workers is in question as the government shutdown continues. This week, the Trump administration suggested that these employees might not receive back pay once the shutdown ends. A draft White House memo indicates that retroactive pay is not guaranteed, which directly conflicts with previous guidance and a 2019 law signed by Trump that mandates payment for furloughed workers after a funding lapse. The administration now argues that Congress must specifically appropriate these funds, leaving many families in a state of uncertainty. Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What You Need to Know: October 8, 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Lawsuit Against the Trump Administration In Chicago, a group of journalists, media organizations, and protesters have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The suit alleges that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents used excessive force and brutality to suppress press coverage and civilian protest outside its Broadview facility. According to the 52-page complaint, the federal government overstepped its authority and undermined constitutional rights by directing agents to act unlawfully against the public, raising serious concerns about free speech and assembly.s demanding a thorough and transparent investigation, expressing deep distrust in the initial findings from local authorities. READ MORE STORIES Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What You Need to Know: October 8, 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com