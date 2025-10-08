Listen Live
Hit-Boy & The Alchemist Announce Joint LP 'Goldfish'

The pair first bumped into the idea of the collaboration on their track "Slipping Into Darkness" and will drop Goldfish on October 24.

Published on October 8, 2025

BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Red Carpet

Back in 2023, Hit-Boy and The Alchemist joined forces for Hit’s “Slipping Into Darkness” track from his SURF OR DROWN project that featured the pair rapping over each other’s production. After The Alchemist joined Hit-Boy and his father Big Hit on 2024’s Black & Whites, the producers and rappers are locked to deliver their upcoming Goldfish collaboration.

Via social media, both The Alchemist and Hit-Boy have been teasing the Goldfish collaborative album, which will also have an accompanying film.

Last Friday (October 3), Hit and Alchemist dropped off the bouncy “Business Merger” single, complete with a video, showcasing the duo trading lines over a beat they apparently produced in tandem.

This continues a long line of work between the Hip-Hop mainstays, following their 2024 THEODORE & ANDRE three-pack EP. They also worked on Benny The Butcher’s Def Jam debut, Everybody Can’t Go, sharing the production duties equally.

Goldfish drops on October 24.

