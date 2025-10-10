ÇÅM ÑĒ₩TØÑ ₩ĒŁÇØMĒŠ ßÅß¥ ÑØ. 9, ŠĒÇØÑD ÇHÏŁD ₩ÏTH GÏRŁFRÏĒÑD JÅŠMÏÑ ßRØ₩Ñ

Cam Newton is one step closer to taking over for Nick Cannon as Hollywood’s most ubiquitous baby daddy.

The former Carolina Panther revealed that he welcomed another child during an appearance on Tamron Hall, which is set to premiere on Thursday, October 16. While this is his second child with girlfriend Jasmin Brown, this will be his ninth child total.

“So we’re expecting your ninth baby?” Hall asked, to which Newton replied, “Oh, he’s already here.”

Hall was shocked to hear that the baby had already arrived, leading to loud applause from the crowd.

Brown announced she was pregnant this past May, posting a picture to show off her growing baby bump in a Mother’s Day post on Instagram. In the snap, Jasmin cradled her bare belly with both hands while just wearing an open white robe.

“Feeling ALL the Love, kicks and elbows,” she wrote in her caption. “Cheers to our growing tribe,” using the Happy Mother’s Day hashtag.

Brown and Newton are already parents to a baby girl born in March 2024. The former NFL player is also dad to seven other kids. He shares four children with his ex-girlfriend, Kia Proctor — sons Chosen Sebastian, Camidas Swain, and Cashmere Saint, and daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella — and helps raise Proctor’s older daughter, Shakira. The athlete also shares two kids with photographer LaReina Shaw — their son, Caesar, and Shaw’s older son, Jaden, from a previous relationship.

The comedian and actress first confirmed her relationship with Newton at Milan Fashion Week in 2022. Back in February, Newton spoke with PEOPLE ahead of Super Bowl LIX and shared that he was hoping to have a ninth baby.

“I don’t know, wherever much that God gives me,” he said when asked how many more kids he’d want. “But jokingly, and not jokingly, they really give me my purpose and there’s so many different things that I look at to say, they’re my refuge. They’re my peace. They’re my encouragement.”

Newton and Brown have been in their fair share of controversies for how they navigate their relationship. Earlier this month, Cam revealed that he asked his girlfriend to share her body count, sparking some backlash online.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Funky Friday, he told his guest, actress Parker McKenna Posey, that he “wanted to know [Jasmin’s] list.”

“Of who she f**ked?” Posey asked, clearly taken aback.

“I needed to know. I have to know,” Cam responded. “I wanna know because before I sit up here and really keep moving and elevating our relationship, I wanna know who got one up on me, and if I’m willing to take on that burden… If you had any type of relationship, intimacy, experiences with people that I really know—I need to know that. I’m owed that.”

When Posey said he must not be insecure if he’s able to hear her body count, Newton replied that it “has nothing to do with insecurity.”

“But this is what I want women to understand,” he said. “If she had been with somebody that was close to me, I would have had to respectfully [say], ‘I’m not there yet. I can’t carry that weight yet. You cool. You’re beautiful. But baby, that’s my teammate. Baby, we see each other too much. We in the same rooms.’ And even though he a good dude, my ego is going to be [hurt].”

While viewers were upset by his comments, Brown hopped in the comments to respond, per The Jasmine Brand, writing: “I actually love the fact that he has my list! Such a weight off my chest.”

