Listen Live
Celebrity

ATLFW 2025 Celebrates The Culture Of ATL [Exclusive]

ATLFW 2025 Celebrates The Culture, Creativity & Community That Amplifies Atlanta, Fashionable Festivities Ensue [Exclusive]

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

From October 2 through 5, 2025, Atlanta Fashion Week (ATLFW) returned to Atlantic Station with four days of runway shows, retail activations, and cultural experiences designed to spotlight fashion’s emerging designers, leaders, and disruptors. Produced by RAGTRADE ATLANTA, ATLFW has evolved into more than just a series of shows; it’s an incubator for independent designers and a celebration of Atlanta’s rise as a creative capital.

Source: Shannell Resto/ SJR Photography

This event showcases designs and sponsors that hone in on the city itself.

Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Trinidad James, Angela Watts, Sean Garrett/ Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography

According to Atlanta Fashion Week organizers, this year’s format merges “The Shows” and “The Shops,” giving designers a direct-to-consumer pipeline while inviting audiences to experience fashion through commerce and culture.

Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography

The result was an ecosystem where storytelling meets shopping.

Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography

The weekend schedule was enriching from start to finish, packed with standout presentations that highlighted creativity and collaboration.

Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography

On Friday, the festivities kicked off at 3 p.m. with Verdict Still Out x Raquel the Label

Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography

followed by Alani Taylor x Eli Kish by Tameka Raymond at 6 p.m…

Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography

and wrapped with a 9 p.m. showcase from AAkofii.

Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography

Saturday continued the momentum with GOAT by James King x Jai Lyle taking the stage at noon…

ATLFashion Week
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography
ATLFashion Week
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography

Made by Middle x Eddy Yung x BDR Black presenting at 3 p.m….

ATLFashion Week: Made by Middle
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography
ATLFashion Week: Made by Middle
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography

and Octavius Marsion x SARAYAA closing the early evening at 6 p.m. The weekend culminated in style with Adidas s/s 2026 bringing the night — and the celebration — to a powerful close at 9 p.m.

Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography

A Weekend of Power and Presence

Atlanta Fashion Week’s opening night honored retail visionary James Whitner of The Whitaker Group, the powerhouse behind A Ma Manière, Social Status, APB, and Prosper. Whitner’s work has redefined how fashion and activism coexist, making him the perfect honoree for a city rooted in both creativity and community.

Where Fashion and Function Collide

The week’s immersive pop-ups extended the runway into the streets. Attendees could observe an adidas Originals installation that honored ATL. Its doors opened its pop-up at 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, while The Shops at 231 18th Street NW transform into a marketplace for indie brands. On Sunday, Bloomingdale’s Lenox Mall hosted the ATLFW x Bloomingdale’s Pop-Up Edit from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography

During the adidas Originals installation, agency representative Jules Pierrot explained the brand’s mission to blend creativity with education.

 “We created a design fellowship for students within the AUC,” Pierrot said.

“Atlanta and the AUC are connected — one can’t thrive without the other. We wanted to showcase that relationship through fashion, art, and music, while letting the public experience Spring/Summer 2026 pieces firsthand.”

Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography

Designers With Global Roots

Among the standout designers during ATLFW was Zainab Ali, founder of the luxury leather brand AAboux.

Originally an accountant, Ali discovered her creative calling after visiting Nigerian tanneries that supply leather to major European houses. 

“Our bags are sculpted like origami pieces and crafted by third-generation artisans in Nigeria,” Ali shared. “The handles mimic African head wraps, and each piece is a limited edition work of art.”

Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography

Another creative force is Bria Bryant, founder of Leier Fragrances, a brand born from nostalgia and self-expression featured at the ATLFW reception.

 “All of these fragrances are designed to be layered — hence the name Leier,” Bryant explained. “They represent the many layers we possess as humans. Today you might be a ‘Reign’ girl; tomorrow it’s ‘Rebel.’ They evolve with you.”

Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography

Her origin collection deconstructs the classic Halston scent into four distinct fragrances inspired by her childhood experiments with perfume and baby powder.

Partnerships That Push Culture Forward

ATLFW’s official partners include BMW, adidas, Bloomingdale’s, Clinique, IKEA, and Elaine Sterling Institute, with support from the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs and Fulton County Arts & Culture.

Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography

The event cements Atlanta as a global hub for creativity while feeding its economic ecosystem through designer income generation and brand activation.

Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Dona Mathews, Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography

For more information, visit www.atlantafashionweek.co/schedule.

Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Source: Shannell Resto / SJR Photography
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto
Atlanta Fashion Week 2025
Shannell Resto

The post ATLFW 2025 Celebrates The Culture, Creativity & Community That Amplifies Atlanta, Fashionable Festivities Ensue [Exclusive] appeared first on Bossip.

ATLFW 2025 Celebrates The Culture, Creativity & Community That Amplifies Atlanta, Fashionable Festivities Ensue [Exclusive]  was originally published on bossip.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During "God Bless America" At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Several Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Songs Leak Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Protest Agianst ICE and National Guard Deployment In Portland

Oregon GOP Busted Using Fake Protest Photos To Justify Trump’s Troop Deployment

Hip-Hop Wired

Jasmine Crockett's Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
POTC THE FAMILY OF RICH HOME QUAN INTERVIEW GRAPHIC
26:52
Posted On The Corner

Atlanta Celebrates Rich Homie Quan’s Legacy with Charity Softball Game

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Rally Held At Pennsylvania State Capitol To Urge Governor To Open Up Lockdown Orders
21 Items
Entertainment

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Local

New businesses coming to West Georgia

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close