Bayou Battle Of The OG's: Cash Money & No Limit Verzuz On The Way

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are bringing it back to XL white Tees, Reebok soldiers, and camouflage

Published on October 9, 2025

They’ve announced that Cash Money Records and No Limit Records are set to face off in the long-awaited return of the Verzuz Battle Series. Set for October 25th in Vegas at ComplexCon, we’re getting all the vibes of a heavyweight title fight with these legends in the industry going head-to-head in this showdown.

It’s currently up in the air who will be performing on either side of the card, but we do know there isn’t gonna be a lack of hits played. Numerous superstars on both sides. Slim and Birdman’s Cash Money introduced the world to some of the biggest acts of all time with Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj, as well as some more legends in the game like Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. 

No Limit’s impact on the culture speaks for itself. Headlined by the Master himself, Mystical, C-Murda, and Silkk the Shocker, they are the real pioneers of NOLA’s rap game.  Not to mention their brief era with the icon Snoop Dogg, No Limit is certified stamped as one of them ones. With this being the first show back since June 22, all the motion is fitting.

This third season of the series was delayed after Swizz and Timbo sued Triller in August 2022 over the 2021 sale of Verzuz to the platform, accusing Triller of failing to make the payments promised to the two producers. Resulting in a settlement for an undisclosed amount an increased ownership stake for the artists.

Bayou Battle Of The OG’s: Cash Money & No Limit Verzuz On The Way  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

