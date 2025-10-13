Local HBCU’s to Receive $50 Million

Arthur M. Blank‘s family foundation, has committed to donating $50million to local HBCU’s. The funds will benefit nearly 10,000 students at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College, and Spelman College. The donation intention is said to provide “gap scholarships” to help students that are close to graduation; as well as, to improve graduation rates across these four institutions. This isn’t the first time the foundation has donated to local HBCU’s. “The previous donations include $10 million to Spelman College for an innovation lab and $6 million to improve athletic facilities at Clark Atlanta, Albany State, Miles College, and Savannah State.” – HBCU Gameday

