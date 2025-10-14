Listen Live
D'Angelo Has Sadly Passed Away At 51

D’Angelo Has Sadly Passed Away At 51

With reports signaling to a battle with pancreatic cancer, we can officially confirm the untimely loss of R&B legend D'Angelo.

October 14, 2025

2015 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival - Day 3
FilmMagic

It never gets easier to report on the umtimely losses of our culture, and this one is going to hit you hard. We are sad to confirm that R&B legend D’Angelo has passed away at the age of 51 years old.

Although reports are still a bit unclear and point to a battle with pancreatic cancer as the cause of death, his family has understandably requested privacy at this very painful time for everyone. For the many D’Angelo fans out there, to lose such a prolific musician is crushing and the blow is felt even greater when considering the loss of his ex partner in music and life, Angie Stone, less than a year ago. More information on this immense loss to the world of R&B below, via TMZ:

“Grammy-winning R&B soul singer D’Angelo is dead from pancreatic cancer … TMZ has learned.

The ‘Brown Sugar’ singer-songwriter died Tuesday morning in NYC … according to sources connected to his family and his former manager Kedar Massenberg.

D’Angelo was a singular talent who collaborated with the likes of Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg and Q-Tip … after bursting onto the scene in 1995 with his solo debut album, “Brown Sugar.”

He won 4 Grammys, including Best R&B Album for ‘Voodoo’ in 2001 and ‘Black Messiah’ in 2016. He also won Best R&B Song in 2016 for ‘Really Love’ and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel).'”

Not much is know about D’Angelo’s life in recent years. His official Instagram account has been completely wiped for a while now, and on Twitter/X his last post was in promotion of the equally mysterious Slingbaum One project in 2020 that has yet to materialize into much of anything. His last official body of music was over a decade ago with the release of Black Messiah, a joint project with a collective deemed as The Vanguard and what was expected to be a “comeback” album; at that point, it was his first album in 14 years.

We will continue to update you all as more information gets to us. In the meantime, soothe your aching soul with some great hits by the now-late great icon, D’Angelo. You will be missed:

D’Angelo Has Sadly Passed Away At 51

