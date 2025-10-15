Nicki Minaj Threatens To Pull Her Album Over Reports She’s At Risk Of Losing Her L.A. Mansion, Blames ‘Broke Nation’

Nicki Minaj is firing back at claims she’s at risk of losing her home, using the opportunity to slander Roc Nation yet again.

Source: John Shearer / Getty

On Tuesday, October 14, Us Weekly reported that the rapper’s Los Angeles mansion was reportedly at risk of being sold off due to a massive unpaid debt she and her husband, Kenneth Petty, have refused to pay.

This alleged debt comes after Thomas Weidenmuller was awarded $503,000 from the couple earlier this month in a lawsuit over alleged assault by Petty in 2019. According to the outlet, he asked the court to order the rapper’s home to be sold to help him collect on the money owed.

In his lawsuit, Weidenmuller says the alleged incident happened while working at Nicki’s show on March 22, 2019. He said a fan broke the security barrier and was able to get on stage next to Minaj, and when the rapper allegedly yelled at a female security guard, he tried to diffuse the conversation.

He goes on to claim that Nicki was upset by his attempt and told Petty about the encounter, saying he was later instructed to go to Minaj’s dressing room. Once he entered, Weidenmuller claimed Minaj was there with Petty and two security guards, where Petty allegedly and “without warning” struck Weidenmuller in the face. At the hospital, he claims doctors determined he had serious injuries and needed surgery to fix his jaw.

“Although it is regrettable that the extraordinary measure of forcing the sale of Minaj’s dwelling is required, that result is entirely the product of her intransigence in not making payment,” Weidenmuller’s lawyer noted, per the outlet. “Minaj is a global music superstar, estimated to have a net worth of anywhere between $150-190 million, and is reportedly the highest paid female rap star in the world. There is little doubt that she is highly capable of paying the judgment in full and, yet, she has refused to do so despite multiple written requests for payment and levies served upon several of her suspected creditors.”

In response to these reports, Nicki is insinuating that the publications reporting the news are doing so because they’re on Roc Nation’s payroll. She first posted a screenshot of Page Six’s report on TikTok, along with her comment once again targeting Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

“On TikTok 🤣😩 DESIREE PEREZ YOU GOT BIGGER FISH TO FRY BOOKIE,” she wrote alongside the screenshot. “Conspiracy. False imprisonment. Civil rights violation. Oh cock nation yall suck. Page 6, us weekly, lmfaooooooo. Nothing you say will stop what’s to come. Cry harder 👁️ I THINK UR GOING TO JAIL DESIREE!!! casiNOPE.”

Minaj went on to write in another tweet, “Dear US WEEKLY & PAGE 6, you just f**ked yourselves.”

She went on to retweet a fanpage who responded, “i will NEVER trust a newspaper or blog who allows fabricated stories and ruins their own reliable reputation just because they are on someone’s payroll! loses all credibility and respect.”

After firing off a few more tweets about her hatred for Perez and once again adding Jay-Z into the mix, Nicki finished things off by claiming she’s no longer dropping her album.

“Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now @sc,” she wrote. “Bye, Barbz. Love you for life.”

As for the lawsuit, Nicki claims she has “evidence” that she was never personally served because the paper were given to “a business mngr who never told me.”

“That same business mngr STOLE from me MANY times,” she continued. “Then he was accused of KILLING A WOMAN & LEAVING HER IN A HOTEL room. Not sure of the outcome of the case tho. I believe they later said she died of a drug overdose AFTER he left the hotel room around 3am—or something like that.”

