Inside Cam Newton & Ashley Moss's New BET Show '106 & Sports

Published on October 15, 2025

Cam Newton & Ashley Moss Talk New ‘106 & Sports’ Show
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss are bringing a fresh perspective to sports and culture with their new BET show, “106 & Sports.” The dynamic duo discussed their vision for the show, which aims to honor the iconic legacy of “106 & Park” while carving out a new space for authentic conversations in sports.

Newton expressed his excitement about working on a platform where he can be “authentically Blackity Black,” a sentiment that promises to infuse the show with genuine cultural energy. The hosts are not trying to replace the beloved music countdown show but rather enhance the brand’s legacy by extending it into the sports world. “All you’re trying to do is enhance what this brand means,” Moss explained, highlighting their deep respect for the original show’s impact.



“106 & Sports” is positioned as a platform where athletes can be their true selves. Moss described their goal to create a “safe space, but a real space,” where tough questions are asked among family. They want to build a relatable environment where guests feel understood, a departure from more traditional sports media outlets.

Newton recently celebrated his number two jersey being retired at Auburn University, a massive honor. He sees his transition into hosting as an opportunity to showcase his personality beyond the football helmet, a challenge many athletes face. With “106 & Sports,” Newton and Moss are set to create a powerful, necessary, and unapologetically Black platform in the sports landscape.

Inside Cam Newton & Ashley Moss’s New BET Show ‘106 & Sports  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

