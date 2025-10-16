Listen Live
Entertainment

Will Smith Opens Up About Willow Shaving Her Head At 10 Years Old

From the jump, everyone knew Willow Smith was different from the bunch.

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chanel show, Autumn Winter 2016, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 05 Jul 2016
Source: WWD / Getty

From the jump, everyone knew Willow Smith was different from the bunch.

One of those people was, yes, her father, Will Smith.  Recently, the legendary actor opened up to share his experience touring with his daughter and Justin Bieber back in 2010. Willow was not feeling the tour life anymore and expressed to her father that she wanted to call it quits. Unfortunately, the Smith family couldn’t back out so easily, and Willow had to finish with her tour.

During the tour, Willow decided to rebel by going against the song’s meaning, “Whip My Hair,” and cut off one side of her hair; then, she went on to cut everything off. According to HuffPost, Willow decided to cut her hair off because she didn’t have any control, and that decision was one thing she could control in this situation.

At one point, Willow came to her father and asked him, “It doesn’t matter to you that I’m finished, Daddy?” Will, trying to keep his composure, replied, “Well, yes, sweetie, it matters, but you can’t be finished.” To any of the girl dads, they can relate to having to say no to their princess. Not an easy task at all.

The Philly superstar recalls the day Willow cut her hair off vividly, “My jaw nearly dislocated, dislodged, and shattered on the kitchen floor. My world-dominating, hair-whipping, future global superstar was totally bald.” Years later, Willow spoke about that very moment, “I was super young and I had a dream, but all I really wanted to do was sing, and I didn’t equate that with all the business and the stress that ended up coming with it.”

Will Smith Opens Up About Willow Shaving Her Head At 10 Years Old  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Caught In The He Say She Say: Juvenile’s Wife Calls Cap On Cheating Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired

MAGA Snowflake Starts Petition For George Strait To Replace Bad Bunny For Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Hip-Hop Wired
Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
DipSet U.S.A. And Agenda Present: Cam'ron And Jim Jones

Dame Dash Explains His Cam'ron Lawsuit: Contradictions Everywhere

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Local

Georgia’s Top High Schools Shine in Niche’s Latest Rankings

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison

Entertainment

Latto FINALLY Confirms Relationship With Her “Husband,” 21 Savage

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close