Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Eminem apparently may not have to look too far for love.

Published on October 17, 2025

Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Eminem apparently may not have to look too far for love.

Rumors have been circulating that the real Slim Shady has been boo’d up with his stylist, Katrina Malota. According to Page Six, the two have been together on the low. Em & Katrina have been working together for years. What makes the love story even more dope is that both of them are from Michigan.

Malota has worked with some notable names, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Robin Thicke, among others, in the past. It’s safe to say, she’s booked and busy.

Now, for Mr.Marshall Mathers, this is not the first time Cupid paid him a visit. In 1999, Em & his ex-wife, Kim Scott, got married. It was a teenage love story. After 6 years, the two lovebirds divorced. A few years later (2006), they rekindled their love, but it was short-lived and ended up in another divorce only a few months after reuniting.

Besides the Detroit MC’s love story, his daughter Aliana just had her gender reveal and is expecting a baby girl. Last year, his youngest daughter, Hailie, let her father know that he was about to become a grandfather in the most adorable way. The look on Eminem’s face was priceless.

Since then, he has also dropped some baby merch to stay on brand in his current life.


