"No Kings" Protests To Be Held In Metro Atlanta

Published on October 17, 2025

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-MILITARY-PROTEST
Source: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Getty

Multiple “No Kings” protests are scheduled to take place across the country on Saturday, including over 30 protests in Metro Atlanta.

As reported by WAGA, the City of Atlanta confirmed it has issued permits for its march and is working with organizers to ensure safety. Atlanta PD will monitor the demonstrations, including the main protest at the Atlanta Civic Center from 10 am to 1 pm.

“The City of Atlanta hosts nearly 300 protests and demonstrations every year and has always supported the fundamental right to protest. This event is no different,” says a statement from the city on social media. “We supported the ‘No Kings’ events held on June 14 earlier this year, and we look forward to another peaceful march this weekend.”

Other protests will take place in cities across metro Atlanta, including Smyrna, Canton, and Tucker.

The demonstrations are part of a movement that began in June, when large crowds gathered to protest against the Trump administration. Organizers say the events aim to push back against Trump’s immigration policies, cuts to healthcare and education, and rollbacks of environmental protections.

For more information, visit www.nokings.org.

NO KINGS RALLIES IN NORTH GEORGIA

  • Athens (private address) – 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Atlanta Civic Center – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Calhoun (private address) – 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Canton (private address) – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Carroll County Superior Court, Carrollton – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Cartersville (no address provided) – 12 to 5 p.m.
  • Chattooga County Courthouse, Summerville – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Cherokee County/Woodstock (private address) – 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Clairmont Lake – 3 to 5 p.m.
  • Dalton (private address) – 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • East Cobb/Marietta (private address) – 2 to 4 p.m.
  • Forsyth County, Suwanee McDonald’s – 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Freedom Park, Cleveland – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Gainesville (no address given) – 3 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Greensboro (no address given) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Hiram/Dallas, Corner of Jimmy Lee Smith and Highway 92 – 2 to 4 p.m.
  • LaFayette Square, LaGrange – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Lavonia/Toccoa (no address given) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Newnan (no address given) – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Northlake Festival Shopping Center, Tucker – 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Old Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville – 12:30 to 2 p.m.
  • Peachtree City (no address given) – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Rome/Floyd (no address provided) – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Smyrna (private address) – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Suwanee/Gwinnett (private address) – 3 to 5 p.m.

“No Kings” Protests To Be Held In Metro Atlanta  was originally published on majicatl.com

