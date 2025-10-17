Listen Live
Entertainment

G Herbo Discusses 'Lil Herb' and His Journey

G Herbo Talks ‘Lil Herb,’ Independence, and Growth on The Morning Hustle

G Herbo opens up about his new album 'Lil Herb,' independence, mental health, and personal growth on The Morning Hustle.

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Awards 2024 - Red Carpet
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

G Herbo Closes a Chapter with New Album ‘Lil Herb,’ Talks Growth and Fatherhood

Chicago’s own G Herbo stopped by The Morning Hustle to chop it up with Lore’l and Kyle, getting real about his new album, ‘Lil Herb,’ and the personal growth that inspired it. The project signals a significant shift for the rapper, who just celebrated his 30th birthday and is stepping into a new era of independence and clarity.

RELATED: Spelhouse Concert 2025 Recap: PartyNextDoor, G Herbo, & More

The album’s title and its cover, a mugshot from when he was 16, are intentional. It’s about looking back to move forward. “I wanted to…close that chapter of my life for real,” Herbo shared. “Like, say, like, all right, man, I’m a name this album, Lil Herb. And to be able to tap into that hunger because I still have it.” This project serves as a bridge, honoring the journey while embracing the future. Now fully independent, Herbo feels a new sense of control over his career and life. “It’s the first time I care where I could see things clearly,” he explained.

This clarity extends to his personal life, especially his role as a father. He spoke on the importance of teaching his son the value of hard work, a lesson he learned from his own experiences. “You gotta understand what hard work feel like some way,” he said, emphasizing the need for his son to be grounded despite his privileged upbringing.

Herbo also opened up about his ongoing mental health journey and the realities of growing up surrounded by violence in Chicago. He hopes to influence the next generation by being transparent about his past, including carrying a gun for protection. “Every day I left out the house, I felt like I was gonna die and go to jail,” he admitted. Now, he’s using his platform to steer youth away from that path. “I wanna, like, teach the youth and influence the next generation where it’s like, that sh*t ain’t cool for real.”

With ‘Lil Herb,’ G Herbo isn’t just releasing new music; he’s sharing a testament to his evolution as an artist, a father, and a man.

G Herbo Talks ‘Lil Herb,’ Independence, and Growth on The Morning Hustle  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Hip-Hop Wired
Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Hip-Hop Wired

DJ Akademiks Says He Told Drake Not To Mention Kendrick Lamar on 'ICEMAN'

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

NBA YoungBoy Brings King Von's Killer On Stage, Performs Lil Durk Alleged Diss

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Local

Georgia’s Top High Schools Shine in Niche’s Latest Rankings

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Entertainment

Latto FINALLY Confirms Relationship With Her “Husband,” 21 Savage

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close