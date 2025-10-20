Listen Live
Hartsfield-Jackson Warns Longer Checkpoint Waits

Published on October 20, 2025

USA - Transportation - Delta Airlines Hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
Those who are traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport should prepare to get to their flight earlier than normal.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, staffing shortages are causing longer-than-usual wait times at security checkpoints. Issuing an advisory on X, passengers are urged to arrive early and allow extra time to be screened.

Currently, wait times are averaging between 20 and 30 minutes at primary domestic and international checkpoints.

Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, several airports nationwide have reported increased delays and cancellations. According to Reuters, the Federal Aviation Administration reported that major hubs like Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Newark are being affected.

