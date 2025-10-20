Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

NBA YoungBoy Returns Home: First Louisiana Performance in 7 Years

It’s been seven long years, but the wait is finally over.

NBA YoungBoy made his long-anticipated return to the Louisiana stage last night — and it was nothing short of legendary.

The Baton Rouge native, stepped back into his home state spotlight for the first time since 2017, bringing an electric energy that reminded fans exactly why he’s one of the most talked-about rappers of his generation.

The show felt like more than just a concert — it was a full-circle moment.

Fans packed the venue to witness YoungBoy perform in the place where it all started.

From the opening track to the final song, the crowd’s energy never let up.

Videos from the night flooded social media, with fans shouting lyrics word-for-word and celebrating the rapper’s long-awaited homecoming.

Known for his intense storytelling and raw emotion, YoungBoy has spent much of his career away from live performances in his home state.

The visuals from the night show him walking out in a cowboy hat and mask, creating a moment that fans won’t forget anytime soon.

With the success of this show, fans are already speculating about a possible new music rollout to follow.

After years of legal challenges, house arrest, and public ups-and-downs, YoungBoy’s latest performance feels like the start of a new era — one that’s grounded in growth, gratitude, and a return to the culture that built him.

For now, one thing’s clear — NBA YoungBoy is home again, and Louisiana showed nothing but love.

