Listen Live
Entertainment

NBA YoungBoy Returns Home: First Louisiana Performance in 7 Years

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - New Orleans, LA
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

NBA YoungBoy Returns Home: First Louisiana Performance in 7 Years

It’s been seven long years, but the wait is finally over.

NBA YoungBoy made his long-anticipated return to the Louisiana stage last night — and it was nothing short of legendary.

The Baton Rouge native, stepped back into his home state spotlight for the first time since 2017, bringing an electric energy that reminded fans exactly why he’s one of the most talked-about rappers of his generation.

The show felt like more than just a concert — it was a full-circle moment.

Fans packed the venue to witness YoungBoy perform in the place where it all started.

From the opening track to the final song, the crowd’s energy never let up.

Videos from the night flooded social media, with fans shouting lyrics word-for-word and celebrating the rapper’s long-awaited homecoming.

Known for his intense storytelling and raw emotion, YoungBoy has spent much of his career away from live performances in his home state.

The visuals from the night show him walking out in a cowboy hat and mask, creating a moment that fans won’t forget anytime soon.

With the success of this show, fans are already speculating about a possible new music rollout to follow.

After years of legal challenges, house arrest, and public ups-and-downs, YoungBoy’s latest performance feels like the start of a new era — one that’s grounded in growth, gratitude, and a return to the culture that built him.

For now, one thing’s clear — NBA YoungBoy is home again, and Louisiana showed nothing but love.

RELATED: NBA YoungBoy MASA Tour Setlist

NBA YoungBoy Returns Home: First Louisiana Performance in 7 Years  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Hip-Hop Wired
Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired

Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Entertainment

D’Angelo Has Sadly Passed Away At 51

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - New Orleans, LA
ATL

The Truth Behind NBA Youngboy’s 2nd ATL Show Cancellation

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close