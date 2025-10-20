Atlanta Airport Avoids What Could’ve Been a Mass Shooting

Today, 49-year-old Billy Cagle of Cartersville, was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. According to authorities, Cagle made threats via social media that he was headed to the Atlanta Airport to “shoot it up”. These threats were thwarted by police due to the alert of Cagle’s family. They discovered his plan and contacted authorities, providing them with vehicle description etc.

Atlanta Police then located his vehicle with an AR-15 inside; along with 27 rounds of ammunition.

