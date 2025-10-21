Listen Live
Local

Roblox, Discord Face Lawsuit After Child Targeted Online

DeKalb Family Sues Roblox & Discord For Exposing Child To Predator

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Getty Images

A DeKalb County family has filed a federal lawsuit against popular platforms Roblox and Discord after their now-14-year-old son was targeted by a sexual predator.

As reported by FOX 5 Atlanta, the lawsuit was filed in California federal court, where both companies are headquartered.

The boy’s mother, identified as “Jane Doe,” is seeking a jury trial and unspecified financial damages. She claims that her son (“John Doe”) suffered from severe mental health issues and trauma after the incident.

According to the lawsuit, the incidents occurred in 2023, when the boy began communicating with a predator through Roblox’s chat. The man, posing as another child, later moved the conversation to Discord. It was there that he sent graphic messages to the child and coerced him into sending explicit photos and videos.

The mother, who initially trusted Roblox’s safety features enough to let her child use the platform, was unaware of the situation as it happened.

Matthew Dolman, principal of Dolman Law Group, which represents the family, issued a statement:

“This case against Roblox is a terrifying reminder of the world we live in where capitalist greed far outweighs humanity. There have never been sufficient safety measures and protocols in place, putting our youngest and most vulnerable communities into unimaginable harm’s way every second of the day. Without forcing systemic change, Roblox will continue to operate anarchically.”

Roblox did not respond to FOX 5’s request for comment. Meanwhile, Discord provided a statement without mentioning pending litigation:

“Discord is deeply committed to safety and we require all users to be at least 13 to use our platform. We use a combination of advanced technology and trained safety teams to proactively find and remove content that violates our policies. We maintain strong systems to prevent the spread of sexual exploitation and grooming on our platform and also work with other technology companies and safety organizations to improve online safety across the internet.”

DeKalb Family Sues Roblox & Discord For Exposing Child To Predator  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Review: Worth Every Penny!

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Keeps Spirit High In New Jail Voice Message

Hip-Hop Wired
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Music

J.I.D. Gets Real: Grammy Nom Drops Fire Album “God Does Like Ugly”

Entertainment

Will Smith Opens Up About Willow Shaving Her Head At 10 Years Old

Entertainment

Latto FINALLY Confirms Relationship With Her “Husband,” 21 Savage

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close