Lawyer Suing Fat Joe Indicted For Mowing Down 66-Year-Old Process Server

Earlier this summer, attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who is representing a man suing Fat Joe for unpaid royalties related to ghostwriting duties, was arrested for assaulting a process server in New York City. Now, the lawbreaking lawyer is facing the full force of the law related to the incident.

According to TMZ, Blackburn was officially indicted for allegedly running over a process server with his car this past May while he was attempting to serve Blackburn with papers related to his lawsuit against Fat Joe. Jumping in his car during the attempt, Blackburn allegedly jumped in his car and reversed into the 66-year-old process server, causing him extensive leg damage that apparently required surgery to repair.

While we don’t know what effect this will have on Blackburn’s case against Fat Joe, it certainly seems like he had no interest in receiving whatever papers said server was trying to get to him related to the case and now he’ll have to answer for his transgression in a court of law.

TMZ reports:

Blackburn represents Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, who sued Fat Joe for millions, alleging he helped Joe write music. Later on, Dixon and Blackburn filed another lawsuit accusing Joe of engaging in sexual relations with minors in a lawsuit Joe’s attorney Joe Tacopina said was full of “lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure.”

Tyrone was booked on assault about six weeks after the alleged incident is said to have taken place.

Naturally, Fat Joe is denying all of these allegations as he prepares to fight this case to the bitter end, but the question remains whether Dixon will remain on the case now that he has his own legal problems to deal with.

