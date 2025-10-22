Food Stamp Benefit Recipients November Benefits at Risk

According to 11Alive, “The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier notified states that there would be “insufficient funds” for SNAP after October”.

Therefore, Snap benefits for the month of November could be held up if the government shut down continues. Georgia DHS has confirmed that they will be processing new applications but payments would not be issued until the shut down has ceased. They do not have a timeline as to when or how quickly payments would be dispersed after the shut down has ended. In the state of Georgia, nearly 1.5 million Georgians received SNAP (food stamp) benefits as of January 2025.

