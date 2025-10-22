Listen Live
Local

Food Stamp Benefit Recipients November Benefits at Risk

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

According to 11Alive, “The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier notified states that there would be “insufficient funds” for SNAP after October”.

Therefore, Snap benefits for the month of November could be held up if the government shut down continues. Georgia DHS has confirmed that they will be processing new applications but payments would not be issued until the shut down has ceased. They do not have a timeline as to when or how quickly payments would be dispersed after the shut down has ended. In the state of Georgia, nearly 1.5 million Georgians received SNAP (food stamp) benefits as of January 2025.

Food Stamp Benefit Recipients November Benefits at Risk  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Review: Worth Every Penny!

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Keeps Spirit High In New Jail Voice Message

Hip-Hop Wired
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Music

J.I.D. Gets Real: Grammy Nom Drops Fire Album “God Does Like Ugly”

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Entertainment

Will Smith Opens Up About Willow Shaving Her Head At 10 Years Old

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close