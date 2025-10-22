No Candy Corn! Georgia’s Favorite Halloween Candy In 2025!

Source: mtreasure / Getty

Okay Georgians! If you’re looking to make a big splash with the kids for Trick-or-Treating this year, here’s a tip: less candy corn, more Life Savers!

Instacart recently posted its 2025 study on national Halloween candy trends based on the share of candy sold on the shopping platform in October 2024. As expected, they came up with some sweet findings!

While checking state by state, the study finds that Georgia’s most popular candy is Life Savers. The fruity treats are popular across the East and Southeast, also making a splash in Connecticut, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Other favorites include Sour Patch Kids (mostly in the Northeast) and Now and Later (the clear favorite in Louisiana). And yes, candy corn also got some love, mostly in the South and the Midwest.

However, they were no match for the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup as it is once again Instacart’s most popular Halloween candy in America. In fact, chocolate candy accounts for the majority of the top 10, based on total weight sold in October 2024.

Top 10 Halloween Candies on Instacart

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Peanut M&M’s M&M’s (plain) Kit Kat Snickers Sour Patch Kids Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Milky Way Twix HARIBO Goldbears

