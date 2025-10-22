Listen Live
No Candy Corn! Georgia's Favorite Halloween Candy In 2025!

Published on October 22, 2025

Image of four plastic, orange Jack O'Lantern pumpkin sweet collection buckets, trick or treat containers full of gummy sweets, surrounded by spilled sweet and sour jellied candy, candy corn, skeletal hands, spiders, purple background, elevated view
Source: mtreasure / Getty

Okay Georgians! If you’re looking to make a big splash with the kids for Trick-or-Treating this year, here’s a tip: less candy corn, more Life Savers!

Instacart recently posted its 2025 study on national Halloween candy trends based on the share of candy sold on the shopping platform in October 2024. As expected, they came up with some sweet findings!

While checking state by state, the study finds that Georgia’s most popular candy is Life Savers. The fruity treats are popular across the East and Southeast, also making a splash in Connecticut, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Other favorites include Sour Patch Kids (mostly in the Northeast) and Now and Later (the clear favorite in Louisiana). And yes, candy corn also got some love, mostly in the South and the Midwest.

However, they were no match for the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup as it is once again Instacart’s most popular Halloween candy in America. In fact, chocolate candy accounts for the majority of the top 10, based on total weight sold in October 2024.

Top 10 Halloween Candies on Instacart

  1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
  2. Peanut M&M’s
  3. M&M’s (plain)
  4. Kit Kat
  5. Snickers
  6. Sour Patch Kids
  7. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate
  8. Milky Way
  9. Twix
  10. HARIBO Goldbears

