Listen Live
Local

Georgia Tech Names Suspect In Shooting Inside Dining Hall

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Georgia Tech Campus and Atlanta Midtown Skyline
Source: eyfoto / Getty

Georgia Tech Police are looking for a 28-year-old man in connection with a shooting at a campus dining hall.

11Alive reports that Delante Mayes is wanted in the shooting, which took place Tuesday night.

An alert from Georgia Tech stated that an altercation took place between two employees at West Village Dining Commons, resulting in shots being fired. Officials said the shooting took place in an area that is only accessible to staff. No one was injured.

A statement from Georgia Tech said, in part:

“We are currently reviewing the incident and carefully evaluating our relationship with the staffing agency involved. Our priority is to ensure that all individuals working in our dining facilities uphold Georgia Tech’s standards for safety, conduct, and community values.”

Mayes is wanted for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, disorderly conduct, and reckless conduct.

Mayes is an African American male, weighs about 165 pounds, and is about 6’4. He may be driving a black 2025 Jeep Compass with the Georgia license plate DBQ1997.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Georgia Tech Police at 404-894-2500.

Georgia Tech Names Suspect In Shooting Inside Dining Hall  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

We Played 'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' In Mouse Mode & Actually Enjoyed It

Hip-Hop Wired
Rick Owens: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Cardi B Puts Down $250K On Upcoming UFC 321 Main Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Makes Statement In The Oval Office

Gross: Trump's Obsession In Getting Project 2025 Co-Author Laid

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Music

J.I.D. Gets Real: Grammy Nom Drops Fire Album “God Does Like Ugly”

Entertainment

How Imani Archer Is Carrying Her Father D’Angelo’s Legacy Forward – One Song At A Time

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close