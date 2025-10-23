Georgia Tech Names Suspect In Shooting Inside Dining Hall

Source: eyfoto / Getty

Georgia Tech Police are looking for a 28-year-old man in connection with a shooting at a campus dining hall.

11Alive reports that Delante Mayes is wanted in the shooting, which took place Tuesday night.

An alert from Georgia Tech stated that an altercation took place between two employees at West Village Dining Commons, resulting in shots being fired. Officials said the shooting took place in an area that is only accessible to staff. No one was injured.

A statement from Georgia Tech said, in part:

“We are currently reviewing the incident and carefully evaluating our relationship with the staffing agency involved. Our priority is to ensure that all individuals working in our dining facilities uphold Georgia Tech’s standards for safety, conduct, and community values.”

Mayes is wanted for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, disorderly conduct, and reckless conduct.

Mayes is an African American male, weighs about 165 pounds, and is about 6’4. He may be driving a black 2025 Jeep Compass with the Georgia license plate DBQ1997.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Georgia Tech Police at 404-894-2500.

