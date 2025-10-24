Listen Live
Two Georgians Tied To NBA/Mafia Gambling Scheme

Published on October 24, 2025

Four Jacks of Playing Cards
Source: yotto / Getty

Two Georgia men have been charged in the massive illegal gambling operation involving NBA figures and the mafia.

Tony “Black Tony” Goodson and John “John South” Mazzola are among the 31 defendants in the investigation.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, Goodson, 52, of Forsyth, is accused of supplying the technology used to rig illegal poker games supported by the mafia. Goodson was allegedly part of the team that provided altered shuffling machines capable of reading every card in the deck. In turn, the machines transmitted the info to co-conspirators during the game.

Mazzola, 43, of Gray, was allegedly a player in the rigged games. When tensions flared within the group, Mazzola would later take part in an armed robbery to steal one of the shuffling machines.

Goodson and Mazzola made their first court appearance in Macon on Thursday, according to the Macon Telegraph.

RELATED: Terry Rozier & Chauncey Billups’ Arrests In Federal Gambling Probes Sets NBA World On Fire

The information was detailed in a seven-count indictment unsealed Thursday in Brooklyn. According to investigators, the plot cheated players out of millions of dollars. The money was then transported to the Bonanno, Gambino, and Genovese crime families.

NBA figures were also among the defendants, including Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and former Cleveland Cavaliers player Damon Jones. Investigators say the duo were “Face Cards,” giving the illegal operation enough credibility to lure wealthy players into the games.

The defendants face several charges, including wire fraud conspiracy, illegal gambling, money laundering, extortion, and robbery. If convicted, several people could face decades in federal prison.

Anyone who believes they were victimized in one of the rigged games are advised to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

RELATED: Rolling The Dice: 6 NBA Figures Caught Up In Gambling Cases

Two Georgians Tied To NBA/Mafia Gambling Scheme  was originally published on majicatl.com

