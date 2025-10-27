Listen Live
Three Shot Near Clark Atlanta Campus, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Published on October 27, 2025

Three teenagers were injured in a shooting near Clark Atlanta University & Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, the shooting occurred on the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Atlanta PD responded to a call around 11:52 pm on Saturday, finding the three teens with gunshot wounds.

The victims (aged 17, 18, and 19) were transported to a local hospital. They are expected to survive.

Officials said the teens reported hearing gunshots before they were hit. At this time, no information on possible shooters has been released.

The shooting happened as Clark Atlanta University was winding down its homecoming weekend. The school hosted a parade, tailgate, and football game earlier Saturday.

This incident marks the third time in days that a shooting has occurred on or near an HBCU campus during homecoming festivities.

Elsewhere on Saturday, one person died and six others were injured in a shooting on the campus of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, five people were injured in a shooting near Howard University in Washington, DC on Friday.

