Check out this interview with Shawndra Wiliams and Melanie Elder, who are extremely suited and serious to lead the charge for positive and nurturing leadership within the City of Austell. Follow them: https://www.instagram.com/swilliamsfo… Instagram https://www.instagram.com/elderforaus… Website – https://www.electmelanieelder.com/

Reec sits down with a promising candidate & seasoned council woman #Austell was originally published on majicatl.com