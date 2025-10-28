Listen Live
Reec Talks to promising candidate & seasoned council woman

Reec sits down with a promising candidate & seasoned council woman #Austell

Published on October 28, 2025

Check out this interview with Shawndra Wiliams and Melanie Elder, who are extremely suited and serious to lead the charge for positive and nurturing leadership within the City of Austell. Follow them: https://www.instagram.com/swilliamsfo… Instagram https://www.instagram.com/elderforaus… Website – https://www.electmelanieelder.com/

