Listen Live
Family & Parenting

Free Groceries For APS Families

Atlanta Public School stepping up to help families keep food on the table

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Public Schools are stepping up to help families keep food on the table.

According to a flyer posted on the APSUpdate page, families can drive up to The APS HUB on the last Monday of every month between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to receive free groceries.

Free Groceries For APS Families was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Floyd Mayweather, Chingy and Hoopz of Flava Flav Show at BET

'106 & Park Freestyle Friday' Rapper Posta Boy Has Reportedly Died

Hip-Hop Wired
ComplexCon 2025

Snoop Dogg Pops Out For No Limit In Surprise Verzuz Moment

Hip-Hop Wired

Donald Trump Sticks His Orange Nose In The "Console Wars," DHS Uses 'Halo' To Recruit For ICE

Hip-Hop Wired
Namesake : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

YesJulz Says A VIP Kicked Her Off Their Private Plane In Poland, People Are Saying It Was Ye

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

2 Items
Entertainment

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

The Conjuring 4
Contests

The Conjuring: Last Rites x Six Flags Fright Fest Contest

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

News

Reec sits down with a promising candidate & seasoned council woman #Austell

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close