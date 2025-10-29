Free Groceries For APS Families
Atlanta Public Schools are stepping up to help families keep food on the table.
According to a flyer posted on the APSUpdate page, families can drive up to The APS HUB on the last Monday of every month between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to receive free groceries.
Free Groceries For APS Families was originally published on majicatl.com
