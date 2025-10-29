Listen Live
Skrilla Reveals the Original Story of '67', What It Really Means

Published on October 29, 2025

2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Philadelphia Rapper/ Songwriter Skrilla has finally addressed the world on the meaning of ’67’.

For nearly a year, kids having been confusing their, parents, grandparents, teachers, even each other with this random numerical sequence.

The 26 year old rapper sat down with lyric decoding guru’s of Genius, to breakdown the meaning of the 2025 word of the year.

What is “67”?

Skrilla told Genius that ’67’ is a nod to his entire thought process. Whether that be a representation of random thoughts or random correlations, Skrilla says that he got a kick out of recording the song.

“[67] just represents my brain.. like what comes up in my head” everybody that I played it for f****d wit’ it but it was like funny” Skrilla explained.

He ended up getting his ‘zombies’ (fan base) and preview of the song and it went viral before he could officially release the song.

“I liked it though so I end up leaking it on my instagram to see what my fans thought.. and that s**t went crazy.”

Watch Skrilla “Doot Doot (6 7)” Lyrics & Meaning | Genius Verified full video below!

