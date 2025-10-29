Listen Live
Celebrity

The Trill OG Speaks Bun B Speaks on Hip-Hop, Love & Legacy

The Trill OG Speaks Bun B Speaks on Hip-Hop, Love & Legacy

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bun B POTC Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Houston rap legend Bun B joined DJ Misses and Incognito for a candid conversation, dropping gems on his celebrated career, enduring marriage, and the state of hip-hop. The UGK icon brought his signature wisdom and authenticity, offering a real look into his life and legacy.

Bun B reflected on his journey in the music industry, speaking about the evolution of his sound and the importance of staying true to his roots while adapting to the ever-changing landscape of hip-hop. He shared insights into his creative process, emphasizing the hard work and dedication required to maintain longevity in the game. For Bun B, it’s all about respecting the craft and the culture that built him.


Bun B opened up about his long-standing marriage to his wife, Queenie. He discussed the keys to their strong partnership, highlighting communication, mutual respect, and friendship as the foundation. In a world where celebrity relationships often face public scrutiny, Bun’s perspective on love and commitment was a powerful reminder of the importance of having a solid support system behind the scenes.

Related Stories: 1970-2025: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston

Related Stories: The Best Moments From UGK Verzuz 8Ball & MJG Battle + Full Performance [Watch]

Bun B also shared his thoughts on the current generation of artists and the direction of hip-hop. He praised the innovation and energy of new talent but also stressed the need for artists to understand the history and business of music. His advice to up-and-coming rappers was clear: educate yourself, build a strong team, and never lose sight of your unique voice.

The Trill OG Speaks Bun B Speaks on Hip-Hop, Love & Legacy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Abby Phillip On Viral Moment During Cam'ron Interview: 'I Knew That We Needed to End the Interview'

Hip-Hop Wired
Master P And The No Limit Soldiers Reunion - Huntsville, AL

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Still Alive After Premature Reports Of Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024

50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech After 'BMF' Was Canceled By Starz

Hip-Hop Wired
ComplexCon 2025

Cam'Ron Sues J. Cole After Promised Collaboration Failed To Materialize

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

2 Items
Entertainment

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

The Conjuring 4
Contests

The Conjuring: Last Rites x Six Flags Fright Fest Contest

News

Reec sits down with a promising candidate & seasoned council woman #Austell

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close