Trick Or Treat! A List of Halloween Freebies!

Published on October 30, 2025

Burger King: The Jack-O-Lantern Whopper is available on Halloween, the orange bunned-burger is just $5 (in-app)

Outback Steakhouse: a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée when ordered in-person or online. For online ordering use the code “SpookyFree”. 

Qdoba: get a free entrée when you purchase an entrée and drink (reward members only)

Shake Shack:  get two Double ShackBurgers for the price of one. Use promo code “SPOOKY” when ordering on the app, in stores at kiosks and online.

Whataburger: buy-one-get-one free 9-piece wings on Halloween (reward members only)

Chipotle:  is offering the “Boorito” deal: a $6 entrée offer for reward members dressed in costume on Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. until close on Halloween.

Krispy Kreme: Now through Halloween, costumed customers can get a free original glazed or classic doughnut, no purchase necessary.

Moe’s: has buy-one-get-one free entrées on Friday, Oct. 31, and Saturday, Nov. 1, (reward members only)

KFC: is offering 50 chicken nuggets (with 10 dipping sauces) for $20on Halloween

