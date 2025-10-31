Listen Live
Entertainment

Black Twitter Shares Why They Hate “Black Halloween”

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Halloween in London
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Leave it up to our kinfolk on social media to make Halloween funnier than it already is.

Between the candy sales, the creative costumes, and the other shenanigans that come this time of the year, social media has exploded with a new trend. “I Hate Black Halloween…” has been bubbling for the past few days, complete with some of the most hilarious costume ideas we have seen!

If Black Twitter (or is it “Xitter”) doesn’t do anything else, we will definitely pick the right time to be unserious.

Check out some of the brouhaha below!

Related Tags

Black Twitter funny halloween
More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Sona Warrior Awards - Inside

Jimmy Kimmel Uses Trump's "IQ Test" On Jasmine Crockett

Hip-Hop Wired
Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber - Atlanta, GA

Wu-Tang Clan: A Country For Old Men

Hip-Hop Wired
FBI Director Kash Patel Testifies In Hearings On Capitol Hill

Did Kash Patel Really Take A $60 Million FBI Jet To Go See His Girlfriend?

Hip-Hop Wired
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

GloRilla Raises Eyebrows After Liking Shady Post About Megan Thee Stallion

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

The Conjuring 4
Contests

The Conjuring: Last Rites x Six Flags Fright Fest Contest

2 Items
Entertainment

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

News

Reec sits down with a promising candidate & seasoned council woman #Austell

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Entertainment

Angela Rye Walks Back Critique Of ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close