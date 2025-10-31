From Chaos to Christ: Holy Gabbana Shares His Testimony

✕

Source: R1 Digital / R1

In a moving interview on Trendsetter Sense’s Chosen Journey, Holy Gabbana, formerly known as the viral internet star Boonk Gang, opened up about his incredible transformation from a life of fame and chaos to one of faith and purpose. The public speaker and artist shared his powerful testimony, detailing the moments that led him away from the streets and toward a new life in Christ.

Holy Gabbana spoke candidly about his past, marked by drug abuse, crime, and the emptiness that came with having over four million followers. His turning point began in a jail cell, where his cellmate introduced him to the gospel. However, it was a friend’s near-death experience that solidified his commitment. After being shot and pronounced dead, his friend was revived and shared a profound testimony of encountering God’s love, which convinced Gabbana to fully surrender his life. “Jesus is real,” he declared, recounting the moment that changed everything for him.

Now, Holy Gabbana uses his platform to minister to others, especially those in prisons and juvenile detention centers. Through his music and his documentary, I Am Holy Gabbana, he aims to show that redemption is possible for everyone. He shared a powerful perspective on his new path, stating, “God’s fire will elevate me, while my fire would’ve put me in the grave.”

With a message of forgiveness and hope, Gabbana challenges others to let go of their pasts. He poignantly asked, “If my partner could forgive his shooter, what excuse do I have not to forgive?” His journey is a testament to the power of second chances, and he continues to spread his message through community outreach, including the recent “Love Day Atlanta” event. Holy Gabbana’s story is a powerful reminder that no one is too far gone for a fresh start.