Listen Live
Entertainment

Again? NLE Choppa Takes Shots At NBA YoungBoy In New Song

NLE Choppa has been zenned out for quite a while now, but it looks like those days are over.

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Inside
Source: Variety / Getty

NLE Choppa has been zenned out for quite a while now, but it looks like those days are over.

Since Day 1, the Memphis rapper has always been compared to NBA YoungBoy. His breakthrough song, “Shotta Flow,” is what got him recognized nationally. but also started the YB comparisons. During interviews, Choppa always shut down any questions regarding Top. Fans have alleged that NLE has been sneak dissing YB for a while now.

In 2021, he dropped a song called “Final Warning”, where many think this was a direct diss track to NBA YoungBoy. As Choppa made it clear after King Von’s death that he is team OTF. Fast forward to now, the Sea Moss slugger puts another one on wax, but is very direct and clear. Dissing YoungBoy in his latest track, “KO.”

Flipping a classic Tupac record, “Hit ‘Em Up”, he attempted to make this a headshot. This song/music video has layers to it. Paying homage to Tupac, Michael Jackson, & Muhammad Ali. Having a stunt double who looks just like YoungBoy sitting on the floor, looking scared of Choppa’s presence. He finally says YB’s name to make it clear that this diss was about him, “YoungBoy, what? This the big boy league. I put one up in your gut under the Jesus piece.”

Also adding that he believes the Louisiana rapper is a bad influence on his fans, “You’re poisoning the youth, nothing positive you do.”

Since the diss has dropped, Top has not responded.

Again? NLE Choppa Takes Shots At NBA YoungBoy In New Song was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

JD Vance Speaks At Turning Point Tour Event At Ole Miss

JD Vance & Erika Kirk's Embrace At Turning Point USA Event Labeled Very Awkward By Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Queen Latifah Praises Megan Thee Stallion: “She’s So Cool, She’s So Fun, She’s So Very Talented & Strong In Her Spot.”

Hip-Hop Wired
Roda Osman

Roda Osman AKA “Brick Lady” Found Guilty In GoFundMe Scam Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Sona Warrior Awards - Inside

Jimmy Kimmel Uses Trump's "IQ Test" On Jasmine Crockett

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

2 Items
Entertainment

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

The Conjuring 4
Contests

The Conjuring: Last Rites x Six Flags Fright Fest Contest

News

Reec sits down with a promising candidate & seasoned council woman #Austell

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Entertainment

Angela Rye Walks Back Critique Of ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close