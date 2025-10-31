Listen Live
Entertainment

Offset Blesses Fans With Halloween Album, 'HAUNTED BY FAME'

Offset Blesses The Streets With Surprise Halloween Album, ‘HAUNTED BY FAME’

Offset has not taken his foot off the gas one bit.

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Summerfest - Day 5
Source: Joshua Applegate / Getty

Offset has not taken his foot off the gas one bit.

The ATL rapper dropped a surprise album, “HAUNTED BY FAME,” on Halloween. Following the positive reviews of his collaborative record with JID on “Bodies”, this adds to a great year the former Migos artist is having. The project holds three features, one of which is from NBA YoungBoy, for whom Set has been on the MASA tour, opening up for him.

YB & Offset have collaborated in the past. With arguably YoungBoy’s best feature on the Migos record, “Need It”. The other feature was a shocker and the first time that NoCap and Offset have worked together. Strange combo, but it worked.

Leading up to this surprise release, Offset’s ex-wife Cardi B was in her bag, dropping her long-awaited sophomore album, “AM I THE DRAMA?” Which led to the Set It Off rapper to show her love and give her ex her well-deserved flowers, “For sure, the sh*t hard, she’s gonna do her big one. I just want all peace, we all gotta win, we got our kids to take care of.”

Fast forward to “HAUNTED BY FAME”, it seems as though he may have had a change of heart. Offset appears to have taken some shots at Bardi on his song, “NO SWEAT”, requesting his ex to get some help, “You a fool if you think that I’m hurt, you ain’t happy I know how it work. How you married and still giving birth? Get some help, b*tch, you goin’ berserk.”

The Bodak Yellow rapper has not responded (yet).

Offset Blesses The Streets With Surprise Halloween Album, ‘HAUNTED BY FAME’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

JD Vance Speaks At Turning Point Tour Event At Ole Miss

JD Vance & Erika Kirk's Embrace At Turning Point USA Event Labeled Very Awkward By Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Queen Latifah Praises Megan Thee Stallion: “She’s So Cool, She’s So Fun, She’s So Very Talented & Strong In Her Spot.”

Hip-Hop Wired
Roda Osman

Roda Osman AKA “Brick Lady” Found Guilty In GoFundMe Scam Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Sona Warrior Awards - Inside

Jimmy Kimmel Uses Trump's "IQ Test" On Jasmine Crockett

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

2 Items
Entertainment

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

The Conjuring 4
Contests

The Conjuring: Last Rites x Six Flags Fright Fest Contest

News

Reec sits down with a promising candidate & seasoned council woman #Austell

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Entertainment

Angela Rye Walks Back Critique Of ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close