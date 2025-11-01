Food Security Resources in Metro Atlanta

🧡 If you or someone you know is struggling to access food, please reach out to one of the resources above or visit acfb.org to find additional food pantries in your area.

Together, we can help ensure no family in Metro Atlanta goes hungry during this government shutdown.

If you or someone you know needs immediate help finding food, housing, or bill assistance, simply dial 211 on any phone.

What it does: Connects callers with local food pantries, meal programs, housing help, and emergency aid.

24 hours a day, 7 days a week. How to access: 📱 Dial 211 from your phone 💻 Visit www.211.org or http://www.unitedwayatlanta.org/211 💬 Text your ZIP code to 898-211 to get local help options sent directly to your phone



🥕 Emmaus House Food Pantry

📍 27 Haygood Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

🌐 www.emmaushouseatlanta.org/food-pantry

☎️ (404) 525-5948

Provides healthy groceries and SNAP assistance to families in South Atlanta. Walk-ups welcome during scheduled pantry days.



🍞 Antioch Urban Ministries (AUMI) Food Pantry

📍 466 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

🌐 www.antiochurban.org

☎️ (404) 524-2704

Serving West Midtown and surrounding neighborhoods with food, clothing, and resource support.



🥗 Open Hand Atlanta

📍 1380 West Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

🌐 www.openhandatlanta.org

☎️ (404) 872-6947

Provides nutritious meals and fresh produce to individuals and families, including seniors and those with medical needs.



🥦 Toco Hills Community Alliance

📍 1790 LaVista Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

🌐 www.tocohillsalliance.org

☎️ (404) 325-0667

Offering groceries, produce, and household goods for families in need. Serves multiple Atlanta ZIP codes.

