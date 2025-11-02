‘Make America Gag Again?’ Nicki Minaj’s Pro-Trump Tweets About Nigeria Spark MAGA Barbie Backlash

The Queen of the Barbz is stirring up controversy again, but this time, it’s not a rap beef. The rapstress made a very public political endorsement that has ignited a furious “is Nicki Minaj MAGA” debate among her fiercely loyal fanbase. Minaj is facing immense backlash after she commented on Trump’s political involvement in Nigeria.

According to The Mirror U.S., Nicki Minaj publicly thanked President Donald Trump after he spoke out about the persecution of Christians in Nigeria. Trump, in a Truth Social post, had claimed that “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria” due to “radical Islamists.”

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN” — But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done! I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!” he wrote.

Minaj, who is open about her Christian faith, quickly shared her response on X (formerly Twitter). “Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion,” she posted. She concluded by explicitly thanking the former President: “Thank you to the President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”

The Nicki Minaj MAGA Backlash and The ‘Normalization’ Debate

The rap star’s praise for Trump, who has often been criticized for his stances on immigration and race, immediately drew fire from a portion of her fanbase and liberal critics.

The mother of one furthered the MAGA allegations when Ambassador Mike Waltz commended her for publicly speaking about the situation. He also invited the rapper to the US Embassy to further discuss the crisis. She subsequently responded, stating she’d be honored to meet with him.

Furthermore, a stan page dedicated to Minaj reported that she is the first rapper to receive an invitation to the United Nations. The rapper then quote-tweeted the announcement and wrote, “MAKE AMERICA GAG AGAIN.”

Minaj critics and fans alike expressed disappointment in the “Anaconda” rapper. One X user wrote, “Anyone who still listens to Nicki Minaj is not to be trusted. I don’t care what she contributed to the genre of rap and hip hop, she is literally a horrible person from the inside and out.” Another observer added, “I can’t believe we’re living in a timeline where Nicki Minaj is a trumpie??? What happened to “island Gyal Donald trump wan mi go home” Nicki ????”

The intense reaction is due in part to the context of Trump’s political base, which often conflicts with the Black and immigrant communities that form a significant portion of the rapper’s support. One critic slammed, “Nicki, on the other hand, is out here thanking Trump. The same man who’s deporting and mistreating Black people. That’s what’s wild.”

This latest online storm adds to a history of controversial public statements from the star, who has previously faced backlash for her stance on COVID-19 vaccines and her defense of her husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender.

The rap legend may be losing some fans over her political opinions, but she’s seemingly gaining new ones among conservatives just as quickly.

