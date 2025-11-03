The Key Races In The ATL For Election Day 2025
Tuesday, November 4, is Election Day, and we have the details on some of the key races to look out for in the ATL.
As reported by 11Alive, the 2025 general election includes mostly municipal elections, including seats for mayor and city council. There are also two statewide races for spots on the Public Service Commission.
Here are some of the races to watch in Atlanta this year.
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION
This marks the first time since 2022 that an election for the Public Service Commission has been held. Previously, a lawsuit challenged the structure of this election, in which commissioners are elected in statewide elections instead of by the districts they represent (and must live). The lawsuit was ultimately unsuccessful.
Two seats are up for grabs on this five-seat commission, which is the governing body that sets rates for Georgia Power, among other tasks.
District 2 Candidates
- Tim Echols (R), incumbent
- Alicia M. Johnson (D)
District 3 Candidates
- Fitz Johnson (R), incumbent
- Peter Hubbard (D)
ATLANTA MAYOR
After a somewhat surprising victory four years ago, Mayor Andre Dickens is up for re-election. This will show where he stands with Atlantans, as three challengers are looking to defeat him.
Candidates
- Andre Dickens, incumbent
- Helmut “Love” Domagalski
- Kalema Jackson
- Eddie Meredith
ATLANTA CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT
As Doug Shipman chose not to seek re-election, there will be a new head of the Atlanta City Council. This seat will play an influential role in the city’s lawmaking body, including appointing committee chairs and serving as the tie-breaking vote for legislation.
Candidates
- Rohit Malhotra
- Marci Collier Overstreet
ATLANTA CITY COUNCIL
All 15 seats are up for grabs for the council, which will guide the direction of city policy. Seven incumbent council members are running for re-election unopposed.
Here are the races with multiple candidates on the ticket.
Post 1 at-large candidates:
- Michael Julian Bond, incumbent
- Juan Mendoza
- Matt Rinker
District 2 candidates (no incumbent):
- Kelsea Bond
- Jacob Chambers
- Alex Bevel Jones
- Courtney Smith
- James White III
District 3 candidates:
- Byron D. Amos, incumbent
- Perrin Bostic
District 4 candidates:
- Jason Dozier, incumbent
- DeBorah “Sister” Williams
District 7 candidates:
- Jamie A. Christy
- Allen Daly
- Thad Flowers
- Rebecca King
- Thomas Worthy
District 9 candidates:
- Dustin Hillis, incumbent
- Charles Bourgeois
District 11 candidates:
- Toni Belin-Ingram
- Andre Burgin
- Curt Collier
- Steven Dingle
- Harold Maurice Hardnett
- Nate Jester
- Wayne Martin
- Reginald Rushin
District 12 candidates:
- Antonio Lewis, incumbent
- Delvin D. Davis
- Stephanie Flowers
ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION
The Board of Education oversees Atlanta Public Schools, including the employment of the district superintendent and administration leaders. Four of the nine seats are up for election. Two are open races, while the other two include current members seeking re-election.
District 2 candidates:
- Marlissa Crawford
- Tony Mitchell
- Stephen Owens
District 4 candidates:
- Jennifer McDonald, incumbent
- Sanjay Mendonca
District 6 candidates:
- Tolton R. Pace, incumbent
- Michael Hopkins
- Patreece Hutcherson
- Jonathan Leon
- Tyrese Miller
Seat 8 (at large) candidates:
- Kaycee Brock
- Royce Mann
- Aisha Stith
For more key races outside of the ATL, visit 11Alive.com.
