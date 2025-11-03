The Key Races In The ATL For Election Day 2025

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Tuesday, November 4, is Election Day, and we have the details on some of the key races to look out for in the ATL.

As reported by 11Alive, the 2025 general election includes mostly municipal elections, including seats for mayor and city council. There are also two statewide races for spots on the Public Service Commission.

Here are some of the races to watch in Atlanta this year.

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

This marks the first time since 2022 that an election for the Public Service Commission has been held. Previously, a lawsuit challenged the structure of this election, in which commissioners are elected in statewide elections instead of by the districts they represent (and must live). The lawsuit was ultimately unsuccessful.

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Two seats are up for grabs on this five-seat commission, which is the governing body that sets rates for Georgia Power, among other tasks.

District 2 Candidates

Tim Echols (R), incumbent

Alicia M. Johnson (D)

District 3 Candidates

Fitz Johnson (R), incumbent

Peter Hubbard (D)



ATLANTA MAYOR

After a somewhat surprising victory four years ago, Mayor Andre Dickens is up for re-election. This will show where he stands with Atlantans, as three challengers are looking to defeat him.

Candidates

Andre Dickens, incumbent

Helmut “Love” Domagalski

Kalema Jackson

Eddie Meredith

ATLANTA CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT

As Doug Shipman chose not to seek re-election, there will be a new head of the Atlanta City Council. This seat will play an influential role in the city’s lawmaking body, including appointing committee chairs and serving as the tie-breaking vote for legislation.

Candidates

Rohit Malhotra

Marci Collier Overstreet

ATLANTA CITY COUNCIL

All 15 seats are up for grabs for the council, which will guide the direction of city policy. Seven incumbent council members are running for re-election unopposed.

Here are the races with multiple candidates on the ticket.

Post 1 at-large candidates:

Michael Julian Bond, incumbent

Juan Mendoza

Matt Rinker

District 2 candidates (no incumbent):

Kelsea Bond

Jacob Chambers

Alex Bevel Jones

Courtney Smith

James White III

District 3 candidates:

Byron D. Amos, incumbent

Perrin Bostic

District 4 candidates:

Jason Dozier, incumbent

DeBorah “Sister” Williams

District 7 candidates:

Jamie A. Christy

Allen Daly

Thad Flowers

Rebecca King

Thomas Worthy

District 9 candidates:

Dustin Hillis, incumbent

Charles Bourgeois

District 11 candidates:

Toni Belin-Ingram

Andre Burgin

Curt Collier

Steven Dingle

Harold Maurice Hardnett

Nate Jester

Wayne Martin

Reginald Rushin

District 12 candidates:

Antonio Lewis, incumbent

Delvin D. Davis

Stephanie Flowers

ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION

The Board of Education oversees Atlanta Public Schools, including the employment of the district superintendent and administration leaders. Four of the nine seats are up for election. Two are open races, while the other two include current members seeking re-election.

District 2 candidates:

Marlissa Crawford

Tony Mitchell

Stephen Owens

District 4 candidates:

Jennifer McDonald, incumbent

Sanjay Mendonca

District 6 candidates:

Tolton R. Pace, incumbent

Michael Hopkins

Patreece Hutcherson

Jonathan Leon

Tyrese Miller

Seat 8 (at large) candidates:

Kaycee Brock

Royce Mann

Aisha Stith

For more key races outside of the ATL, visit 11Alive.com.

The Key Races In The ATL For Election Day 2025 was originally published on majicatl.com