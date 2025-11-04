MacKenzie Scott Blesses Spelman, Clark Atlanta With $38M Each

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has once again demonstrated her commitment to advancing education and equity by donating $38 million each to Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University, two of Atlanta’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). These transformative gifts are among the largest in the institutions’ histories and will significantly bolster their missions.

At Clark Atlanta University (CAU), Scott’s latest contribution builds on a previous $15 million donation, bringing her total support to $53 million. This marks the largest private donation in the university’s history. CAU President George T. French Jr., Ph.D., expressed his gratitude, stating, “The magnitude of Ms. Scott’s generosity significantly enhances our capacity to expand the student success initiatives and support infrastructure already underway, preparing students to thrive on the global stage for generations to come.”

The unrestricted funds will be used to strengthen academic programs, expand student resources, and ensure that financial barriers do not hinder educational attainment. French emphasized that Scott’s support underscores her trust in CAU’s mission to foster academic excellence and innovation.

Similarly, Spelman College plans to use Scott’s $38 million gift to address two strategic priorities: expanding financial aid to ensure access and affordability, and modernizing its technology infrastructure. Interim President Rosalind “Roz” Brewer highlighted the impact of the donation, telling CBS News, “The flexibility of this gift allows us to move more swiftly to strengthen the entire student experience… It is an investment in both our present and our future as we continue to advance our legacy of producing change-making global leaders.”

This is not Scott’s first contribution to Spelman. In 2020, Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $20 million to the college, supporting scholarships and its endowment. Her ongoing generosity reflects her broader commitment to HBCUs and educational equity. In 2019, Scott signed the Giving Pledge, promising to donate more than half her wealth, and has since directed significant resources to institutions that empower underrepresented communities.

These gifts to Spelman and CAU are part of Scott’s broader philanthropic vision, which continues to leave an indelible mark on higher education and the lives of countless students.

MacKenzie Scott Blesses Spelman, Clark Atlanta With $38M Each was originally published on majicatl.com