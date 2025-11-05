Source: Ray Tamarra/Taylor Hill / Getty

If we wanna talk about elite taste in Hip-Hop, Doja Cat might know a little something.

On a recent Instagram live stream, the popstar broke down Phonte’s verse on Little Brother’s “Whatever You Say” record. Safe to say, Doja got the backpack rap community grinning from ear to ear. Also, crowning it one of the best verses in Hip-Hop history, “Bruh, that’s one of my favorite verses in the entire f*cking history of rap ever. That was so smooth. He didn’t rhyme one f*cking word. I don’t care what anybody says.”

Making it clear that the verse was so fire that Phonte didn’t need to rhyme every bar.

The timing of this couldn’t have gone better as Big Pooh and Phonte just wrapped up the final dates of Little Brother’s farewell tour. Pooh also made a statement, making it clear where the group stands, “I wanted to let the people know, me and Phonte, we super good. We had a chance to reconcile, come back, and I believe, put Little Brother to bed the proper way.”

Phonte also added how making the group’s story come full circle was important, “We came back after a decade and got our first No. 1 record, we did our own movie, we did our own block party and regained control of our catalog. Our work is complete. Our mission as Little Brother is complete. Pooh and I were really able to not just rebuild but also cement our brotherhood.”

The group was able to solidify their bond as brothers while giving fans one last dance.

Doja Cat Salutes Phonte’s Little Brother’s Verse On ‘Whatever You Say’ As The Best In Rap History was originally published on hiphopwired.com