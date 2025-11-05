Listen Live
Entertainment

Mary Sheffield Makes History As 1st Woman Mayor Of Detroit

Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield's historic win marked a strong night for the Democratic Party in the first real response to Trump's political will.

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mary Sheffield For Detroit's Future Election Night Watch Party

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield made history in Detroit on Tuesday (November) after she was elected as the first woman mayor of the Michigan city. Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield will utilize her political expertise to shed light on the needs of Detroit residents, promising equity and inclusion during her victory speech.

Mary Sheffield, 38, earned a commanding win over her challenger, Triumph Church Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Jr., to the tune of 77 to 23 percent of the vote, as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

“I am told it was the largest margin (of victory) in the history of the city of Detroit,” Sheffield said to a group of reporters before her speech. “I feel like today was a mandate by our city. Everyone is going to have a seat at the table with this administration.”

During a spirited victory speech, Sheffield noted the historic significance of her win and thanked the city for backing her vision.

“Tonight, our city adds another chapter to its great history. Throughout Detroit’s 324-year history, 75 mayors have led this city. Not one has been a woman. But tonight, Detroit, we know that changes. And you changed it, Detroit,” Sheffield said from Detroit’s MGM Grand.

Mary Sheffield previously served 12 years as a member of the city council ahead of announcing her mayoral bid in 2023.

Photo: Getty

Mary Sheffield Makes History As 1st Woman Mayor Of Detroit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Holds Election Night Event

Zohran Mamdani's Victory Music Was Ja Rule's "New York" - 50 Cent Mad

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA 2K League Draft

NBA 2K League Is Back, But Things Will Be Much Different

Hip-Hop Wired
2012 Essence Music Festival - Day 1

D'Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

Hip-Hop Wired

Copied Retroid's Flow, Bar-For-Bar: Soulja Boy Called Out For Ripping Off Pocket Flip 2 With His SouljaGame Flip Handheld Gaming Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Entertainment

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Dead at 51 After Brain Aneurysm

Education

Local HBCU’s to Receive $50 Million

Music

J.I.D. Gets Real: Grammy Nom Drops Fire Album “God Does Like Ugly”

Local

No Candy Corn! Georgia’s Favorite Halloween Candy In 2025!

Local

Atlanta Airport Will NOT Air DHS Shutdown Video

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close