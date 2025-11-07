Listen Live
Entertainment

Libby Adame AKA "Butt Lady" Sentenced To 15 Years To Life

Libby Adame AKA “Butt Lady” To Serve At Leas 15 Years After Botched Operation Death

Libby Adame, also known as the "Butt Lady" and "La Tia," was sentenced in connection with the death of Cindyana Santangelo.

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

libby adame aka butt lady

Libby Adame, who performed underground body enhancement surgeries, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in connection with the death of actor Cindyana Santangelo. Libby Adame, also known as “Butt Lady” or “La Tia,” was initially convicted in October of this year for second-degree murder in the death of Santangelo.

As reported by NBC 4 Los Angeles, Libby Adame, a Riverside County resident, was found guilty of the charge after injecting silicone into the buttocks of Santangelo, who was 59 at the time of her passing. Last year, the outlet reports, Adame was found guilty on a lesser charge under similar circumstances.

Adame performed the silicone injection operation with Karissa Rajpaul, 26, in 2019, leading to her death. Adame was sentenced to three years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter charge. Adame’s daughter, Alicia Galaz, was also convicted in that case.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Santangelo, a resident of Malibu, appeared on the shows CSI: Miami, ER, and more.

Along with the second-degree murder conviction, Adame was also convicted of practicing medicine without a certification.

Photo: LAPD

Libby Adame AKA “Butt Lady” To Serve At Leas 15 Years After Botched Operation Death was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

LV TOUCH COLLECTION

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Touch Collection Redefines Men’s Luxury Bags

Hip-Hop Wired
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend

Adin Ross Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Abuse, Wack 100 Calls Him Racist

Hip-Hop Wired
UEFA Champions League 2023/24 FINALBorussia Dortmund v Real Madrid

Man Who Claimed Jay-Z Was His Father Has Paternity Suit Tossed

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

You Are The Father: Cardi B’s Boo Stefon Diggs Expecting Another Baby With An IG Baddie

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

Entertainment

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Dead at 51 After Brain Aneurysm

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Music

J.I.D. Gets Real: Grammy Nom Drops Fire Album “God Does Like Ugly”

33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Education

Local HBCU’s to Receive $50 Million

Local

No Candy Corn! Georgia’s Favorite Halloween Candy In 2025!

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close