Listen Live
Music

Queen Naija Gets Real About Social Media Trolls, Turning 30, & New EP

Queen Naija Gets Real About Social Media, Turning 30, & New EP

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Queen Naija Morning Hustle Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

R&B sensation Queen Naija recently joined The Morning Hustle for a candid conversation, spilling the tea on everything from her new EP, “30,” to the pressures of fame and her personal growth. The Detroit native opened up about her journey as an artist and what fans can expect from her evolving sound.

Diving into her new EP, Queen Naija shared that “30” was a chance to step outside her comfort zone. Working with legendary producers like No I.D. and Pooh Bear, she experimented with different sounds, including Afrobeats on the track “What You’re Looking For.” While she loves showing her versatility, she assured fans her heart remains with the heartfelt, emotional ballads that pull on the heartstrings and define her core sound.


The conversation also turned to her more sensual single, “Rain.” Queen Naija explained that while she usually avoids being too raunchy, she wanted to create a tasteful, sensual track that came from her own perspective. She prefers leaving things to the imagination, a contrast to some of the more explicit trends in modern R&B, allowing her to stay true to herself while still exploring mature themes.

Queen also got real about the challenges of social media. From fans misinterpreting a birthday celebration as a proposal to creating false narratives from video clips, she admitted the constant scrutiny can be frustrating. However, she finds peace by logging off and focusing on her real life, reminding herself that the opinions of strangers online don’t define her reality.

RELATED STORIES: Queen Naija Serenades The Hustlers With “Hate Our Love” Acapella

RELATED STORIES: Queen Naija Opens Up About Getting A ‘Mommy Makeover’ To Feel Comfortable Again

Finally, reflecting on turning 30, Queen explained the milestone brought a new sense of boldness, confidence, and acceptance. The title track, “30,” was like a diary entry, capturing the chaotic feelings of entering a new decade and the desire to get life in order. She feels that 30 is the new 25—a sexy age she’s happy to embrace.

Queen Naija Gets Real About Social Media, Turning 30, & New EP was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

DOJ Reveals Blocked Epstein Files Highly Damaging For Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
LV TOUCH COLLECTION

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Touch Collection Redefines Men’s Luxury Bags

Hip-Hop Wired
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend

Adin Ross Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Abuse, Wack 100 Calls Him Racist

Hip-Hop Wired
UEFA Champions League 2023/24 FINALBorussia Dortmund v Real Madrid

Man Who Claimed Jay-Z Was His Father Has Paternity Suit Tossed

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

Entertainment

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Dead at 51 After Brain Aneurysm

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Music

J.I.D. Gets Real: Grammy Nom Drops Fire Album “God Does Like Ugly”

33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Education

Local HBCU’s to Receive $50 Million

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close