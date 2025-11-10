Listen Live
Close
News

Senators Advance Tentative Deal to End Government Shutdown

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has reached a tentative agreement to end the 40-day government shutdown...

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Washington DC in the fall
Source: WLDavies / Getty

Senators Advance Tentative Deal to End Government Shutdown

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has reached a tentative agreement to end the 40-day government shutdown, which has disrupted federal operations and delayed paychecks for workers.

The deal includes a “minibus” funding package for certain departments, such as Agriculture, through the next fiscal year, and a continuing resolution to fund the rest of the government at current levels until January 30.

The agreement also fully funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through September 2026, addressing a key sticking point.

However, it does not extend expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, a major Democratic priority, though a Senate vote on the issue is promised by mid-December.

The proposal, which has support from Senate leaders and the White House, still requires approval from the House and President Trump.

While some Democrats have expressed frustration over the lack of ACA funding, others see the deal as a necessary step to reopen the government.

Voting could begin as early as Sunday night, but final passage may take days.

Senators Advance Tentative Deal to End Government Shutdown was originally published on wibc.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Max B

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

Hip-Hop Wired
Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA

Rod Wave Arrested On Drug & Weapon Charges Just After Grammy Nod Annoucement

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 22, 2025

Jeremy Renner Accused Of Sending Unsolicited Nude Photos & Threats To Call ICE On Chinese Filmmaker

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)

Tesla Shareholders Make Elon Musk The World's First Trillionaire

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

Entertainment

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Dead at 51 After Brain Aneurysm

33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Music

J.I.D. Gets Real: Grammy Nom Drops Fire Album “God Does Like Ugly”

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close